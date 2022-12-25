President Erdogan and other world’s most influential Muslims?





53 minutes ago The Royal Al-Bayat Institute of Islamic Thought in Jordan has revealed a list of 500 influential Muslims around the world. It is divided into two categories. 1. Leaders and politicians 2. Scholars and academics These people influence social issues, the media, science, art, culture and sport. The list includes Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz in the first part, Iranian spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the second part, while Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is the third person . The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is the fourth person, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, is number eight on this list. Saudi Arabia’s heir, Mohammed bin Salman, is number ten, and Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, the world’s most Muslim country, is the world’s 15th most influential person. The list also mentions other people including the first lady of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, who bears the number 38. Samiya Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania picture quote, Getty Images Samiya Suluhu Hassan is the President of Tanzania and she took office after the death of her predecessor John Magufuli in March 2021. She became the first woman in history to hold the country’s highest office. He is also the second president of Zanzibar. Ali Hassan, also from Zanzibar, was the first in Samiya and ruled the country for 10 years from 985 to 1995. Muhammadu Buhari the President of Nigeria picture quote, AFP Muhammadu Buhari won the presidency for the second time in February 2019, and at that time he won over three million votes. He is number 17 on the list and during his tenure he has taken steps to fight corruption and fraud. President Buhari ran for president in 2003, 2007 and 2011, becoming the main opposition candidate, which ended in defeat, before winning in 2015. Muslims in northern Nigeria see him as a man they hate, but he has the respect of the nation because of his anti-corruption stance. Mohammad Salah picture quote, Getty Images Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian born player at international level and he is a famous player in the world of football. Salah started his football career in the Egyptian league in 2010 before moving to Switzerland, England, Italy and then back to England. Salah had the most successful season of his career at Liverpool in 2017/18. He won many awards and helped Egypt qualify for the World Cup. 1: King Salman bin Abdulaziz picture quote, AFP RABIIT organization included King Salman in the list of the most influential Muslims in the world.King Salman is the seventh king of Saudi Arabia, he took power in January 2015. The RABIIT organization wrote that King Salman has great influence in Arab countries. Mecca and Medina are two holy cities in Saudi Arabia, where millions of Muslims go every year to perform Hajj. Saudi Arabia also plays a major role in the world in oil exploration. 2: Ayatollah Cali Khameini picture quote, APE Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is number two on this list. Khamenei is the Supreme Leader of Iran. Ayatollah Khamenei is the second person to be elected so far. 4:Recep Tayyip Erdoğan picture quote, Getty Images Recep Tayyip Erdogan served as Turkey’s president for 11 years. Erdogan won the 2002, 2007 and 2011 elections with a majority of votes. Erdogan was elected president in 2014. In 2018, he also became president again. In 1994, Erdogan became the first conservative Muslim mayor. After becoming Prime Minister of Turkey for the first time in 2002, Erdogan said in an interview with the New York Times: “I am a Muslim first and foremost. As a Muslim, I follow my religion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/somali/articles/c5173rn7y9wo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos