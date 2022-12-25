Trump sells NFT cards in hours says it’s not about the money





Donald Trump sells NFT trading cards within hours, but says it’s not about the money, Newsweek reports. Trump told a conservative network that the NFTs were “art” and “pretty cute” after selling them for $99 each. Sales amounted to more than $1 million despite Trump’s lack of interest in the investment. Loading Something is loading.

After selling out his non-fungible trading cards in just 12 hours, former President Donald Trump told reporters that digital cards were more about art than money.

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, Trump told the conservative network OAN that he had no knowledge of NFTs until he raised more than $1 million from trading card sales describing the businessman-turned-politician as a hero.

“Well, I didn’t know anything about them, and then a group came and I loved the art. They showed me the art,” Trump said in the video.

“You know, it’s kind of comic book art when you think about it, but they showed me the art and I said, damn it, I always wanted to be a 30-inch waistline. “

The cards sold for around $99 each when they were initially released in December, Insider’s Kayla Gallagher reported. Although the cards are estimated to net their creators around $4.5 million, Gallagher reported, it’s unclear if Trump will receive any of the money and it appears he’s on board. with that.

“I didn’t consider it an investment. I saw it as – I thought they were cute. For $99 you get these visions which are very nice and interesting, I think, and I have it seen that way much more than as NFTs,” Trump said.

The “visions” show Trump as a superhero, cowboy, astronaut and other representations of the former president, according to Newsweek.

“I look at this stuff and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s kinda cute, that might sell, that might sell.’ They thought it would sell out in six months, it sold out in six hours,” Trump told OAN.

