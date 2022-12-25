‘Wash your hands, wear a mask’: Prime Minister Modi’s advice amid China’s Covid outbreak





In his last ‘Mann ki Baat’ speech of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to beware of the Covid pandemic which has hit China, Japan, Brazil, Korea and the United States . He pointed out that the number of Covid cases was increasing in many countries and advised people to take safety measures like washing their hands and wearing masks. On the 98th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Modi in his monthly radio address said he had led India to greater heights in all domains. The Prime Minister also touched on the expansion of India’s economy, noting that it was growing rapidly and had become the fifth largest economy in the world. Check out the best quotes here: Prime Minister Modi said many people are on vacation or will be going on vacation over Christmas and New Year. He urged them to follow protocols such as wearing masks and washing hands to ensure their enjoyment is not compromised by the virus. “We are seeing Covid cases increasing in many countries around the world. We need to be careful and wear masks and wash our hands,” the prime minister said. With the increase in the number of cases and the spread of the pandemic, especially in China where the zero-Covid policy has been lifted, the central government has increased its efforts to contain any possible spread in India. The Prime Minister hailed the rapid growth of the Indian economy and said the year ahead, 2022, was inspiring for India in many ways. With its incredible vaccination doses of over 220 crore and the country becoming the world’s fifth largest economy, India has carved out a special place for itself in the world, he said. He pointed to the country’s achievement of the “magic” export figure of $400 billion. “The year 2022 has been wonderful, India has completed 75 years of independence as ‘Amrit Kaal’ has begun. India has grown rapidly and has become the world’s fifth largest economy,” he added. Prime Minister Modi said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had taken India to new heights in all sectors including education, foreign policy and infrastructure.” Earlier today , Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, affirming his contribution to India is indelible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/politics/story/wash-hands-wear-mask-pm-modis-advice-amid-covid-surge-in-china-357685-2022-12-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos