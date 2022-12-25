Britain’s year of chaos: Tory and endless misery



Status: 25/12/2022 11:52

Three Prime Ministers, a local recession, difficult political reversals – the British have had a chaotic year. But even under the relatively rational Prime Minister Sunak, they still face tough times.

Von Annette Dittert, ARD-Studio London

When the Queen appointed Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister at her Scottish estate in early September, she may have thought the worst was over for now with the end of Boris Johnson after eight chaotic months.

Having left this world herself days later, diehard Royalists should be relieved today that Elizabeth II didn’t have to live to see the rest of this year. Because everything was going to get worse – and at a breathtaking rate.

Sunak also has no solutions

Truss’ spectacular failure just 31 days after the funeral of the longest reigning monarch in British history has unleashed a cascade of disasters large and small. The real causes of this, however, go back much further and have their roots in a Conservative Party completely exhausted and directionless by ongoing infighting.

With Rishi Sunak, the third prime minister in just a year, a much more rational person now heads the government. However, even he has no solutions to the current economic policy problems piling up after Brexit.

Just one example: since mid-December, the island has experienced the largest wave of strikes since the 1980s. Railway workers, postal workers and even nurses and emergency service workers are protesting against a government that has pushed the country in an essentially local recession.

First of the U-turns

Sunak has sat between all the chairs since taking up his post at Downing Street at the end of October. Markets crashed after Truss announced he would cut taxes by £45billion, especially for high earners, without even starting to fund it. And Sunak therefore had no choice but to announce a 180-degree turnaround immediately after taking office.

Instead of tax giveaways, it now provides for tax increases and an additional austerity plan of more than 55 billion, which will mainly affect public services. A policy closer to David Cameron’s austerity policies, and for which the Conservatives have no real mandate.

The last effectively elected Prime Minister of the Conservative Tories, Boris Johnson, came to power in 2019 with the promise of giving the impoverished north a financial boost in particular: Sunak does not talk about it at all anymore. But he has no choice either – the markets have been so destabilized since the Truss adventure that his room for maneuver to keep the promises of his predecessors is extremely limited.

Cuts are almost no longer possible

With this course, however, he has several problems at once. On the one hand, his tax reversal disconcerts the conservative right, which categorically opposes tax increases to consolidate public finances. This further weakens Sunak’s already precarious position within the party.

On the other hand, there is nothing left on the island that can be reduced. Public services and the national health system have been so severely cut for years that any further financial cuts amid massive inflation puts them at risk. The current strikes show this more than clearly.

Sunak’s current attempt to bring the unions to their knees is unlikely to be sustained if the labor dispute continues to escalate. After various abrupt course changes in recent weeks, another reversal is imminent, which is unlikely to strengthen Sunak politically.

Don’t talk about Brexit

And then there is Brexit. The Independent Institute for Fiscal Estimates (OBR) recently calculated that leaving the EU is already costing the UK economy 4% of its gross national product, and the trend is rising. There can therefore be no question of a Brexit dividend.

In the short to medium term, a constructive EU approach would be the quickest way to at least partially mitigate the damage Brexit has done to the UK economy. There too, the Prime Minister finds himself in the stranglehold of his party, for whom the slightest rapprochement with the EU remains a mortal sin.

Tories am Boden

Moreover, conservative poll numbers have not really recovered since Sunak came to power. If new elections were held now, the Conservatives would be virtually wiped out in most parts of the country. It also weakens Sunak’s ability to discipline the party.

Thirteen Conservative MPs have already announced that they will resign before the next election, many others have given up and are already looking for new jobs. In parliament, if in doubt, they can vote however they want – factional pressure or not.

Sunak might hold out until the next election, mainly because no one in his party wants to be wiped out right now. However, if the UK perma crisis continues to worsen next year, this cannot be ruled out either.

Charles’ glory is a rare reason for celebration

Compared to the confusing situation in Downing Street, the change of power in the palace, just a few hundred yards away as the crow flies, was relatively smooth and successful. Not even Harry and Meghan’s Netflix antics were able to significantly shake the general approval of the new king, Charles III.

His coronation in May should be one of the few moments next year when Britons will have another reason to celebrate. You should use it. Otherwise, the island will continue to go through difficult times.