Surprise, KSAL Jokowi from the Marines?

Admiral TNI Yudo Margono’s successor as Chief of Naval Staff (KSAL) is still awaiting the decision of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Throughout its history, the highest position in the Marine dimension has never been held by a senior Marine Corps officer. So, what are the opportunities for the Marine General to lead the Indonesian Navy?

The position of Chief of Naval Staff (KSAL) is still vacant after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointed Admiral Yudo Margono as Commander of the TNI. A number of names have emerged to succeed Admiral Yudo, and the names of high-ranking Marine Corps officers may hold the position for the first time.

It was recorded that two of the nine names of the KSAL three-star candidates were from the purple beret unit of the TNI-AL. They are Lieutenant General (Lt. Gen.) TNI (Mar) Suhartono (56 years old) Abiturian AAL 1988 who is currently Commander of Kodiklatal and Lt. Gen.

Meanwhile, seven KSAL candidates from non-Marine Corps include Vice Admiral (Laksdya) TNI Ahmadi Heri Purwono (AAL 1988, 57, Wakasal), Rear Admiral TNI Heru Kusmanto (AAL 1988, 56, Commander of the Republic of Indonesia Armed Forces), Rear Admiral TNI Nurhidayat (AAL 1988, 56, Commander Pushidrosal, Rear Admiral TNI Muhammad Ali (AAL 1989, 55, Pangkogabwilhan I), Rear Admiral TNI Aan Kurnia ( AAL 1987, 57, Chief of Bakamla RI), Rear Admiral TNI Harjo Susmoro (AAL 1987, 57, Secretary General of Wantannas) and Rear Admiral TNI Amarulla Octavian (AAL 1987, 57, Chancellor of the Defense University).

The fresh air itself might actually land a high-ranking Marine Corps officer in the position of strategic leadership, given the trend justice has been at the forefront of defense policy in recent times.

It is not only the appointment of Admiral Yudo that seems to fulfill the principle justice it is in the rotation of elite positions in the armed forces. The trust placed in First Marshal TNI (Marsma) Wahyu Hidayat Sudjatmiko as Commander Paspamres.

Marsma Wahyu, who comes from the Indonesian Air Force Rapid Action Troops Corps (Kopasgat), has the special honor of being the first person in the Air Force to lead the unit formerly known as the Tjakrabirawa Regiment.

President Jokowi’s prerogative is now expected, will he be the first RI-1 to place a marine general in the highest position in the marine dimension?

Jokowi trend?

It is not without reason that naval officers are more likely to become KSAL. Not only because of the trend towards fairness, but President Jokowi has so far been known to place his best trusted soldiers in key positions.

From a few retired officers in ministries and institutions to former colleagues of heads of military and police branches in the areas where they served, they almost all hold strategic positions.

It suffices to mention the name of the 20th Commander of the TNI, Marshal (Purn.) Hadi Tjahjanto, until the confidence places General Listyo Sigit Prabowo as the National Police Chief who is a solo officer.

Not to mention the appointment of General Andika Perkasa as Chief of Staff of the Army (KSAD) before becoming the commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, often considered to have a Palace officer factor as reinforcement.

Philosophically, the allocation of strategic positions to President Jokowi’s confidants seems to have a correlation as Nicollo Machiavelli hinted in his publication entitled He Prince.

In the work published in 1532, it was explained that the existence of trusted people in the circle of power was important enough for a ruler to exercise control and more easily carry out policies.

Similar to General Andika, two Marine Corps officers in the KSAL candidate exchange, namely Lt. Gen. Suhartono and Lt. Gen. Bambang Suswantono, were former Paspampres commanders during the time of Jokowi’s leadership.

Referring to trends, variables, and correlations, it can also be said that the opportunity for the story of the first KSAL to be named from the Marine Corps seems pretty wide open.

However, an analysis was also made by a member of PinterPolitik’s research and development (R&D) team who is also a military observer, Khairul Fahmi. Even though chemistry is considered important and the possibility of the KSAL being held by a senior naval officer is open, it is considered that organizational needs should be a major consideration.

According to him, filling the position of KSAL is linked to the need for force development, operational readiness, development of posture, doctrine and strategy, as well as maritime dimension operations.

Apart from this, the navy dimension also has differences from, for example, the Army Chief of Staff appointment which was once held by an officer of a non-infantry corps.

So what’s the difference? And are opportunities for Marine Corps officers dwindling?

Emergency considerations?

It should be stressed that this analysis is not intended to create internal competition in the maritime dimension. However, it is more about interpreting decision scenarios and the prerogative of President Jokowi as a policy that cannot be denied has political leanings.

Again, the appointment of the chief of the navy is as different as the position of chief of staff of the air force. A United States Air Force (AU) officer Michael D. Mote implies this in his diary titled The Concept of Air-Sea Battle: Implications for the National Defense Narrative.

Mote explained that the concept of sea and air warfare relies on the strength of the strike unit’s defense equipment, in this case warships, submarines, fighter jets, bombers, etc. .

The experience and understanding of controlling operations using the response unit’s defense equipment then becomes a portfolio that is considered the absolute property of the leadership level of each dimension in a larger concept. called national defense.

Mote’s analysis is consistent with Fahmi’s that, just as the Chief of Staff of the Air Force (KSAU) is usually assigned to the pilot corps, the position of KSAL has traditionally been assigned to the Marine Corps.

Although several times Marine Corps officers have been nominated for KSAL, such as Lt. Gen. TNI (Mars) RM Trusno and Maj. Gen. TNI (Mars) Bambang Suswantono, concrete nominations have so far never materialized. materialized.

Technically, Fahmi said that although Navy officers have the ability to conduct amphibious, landing and coastal defense operations, and can even become commanders of major bases, they are not commanders of fleets.

Indeed, the fleet command as a unit equipped with defense against strikes must control and integrate four forms of maritime operations, namely surface operations, underground operations, air operations (pilots TNI -AL) and landings.

The command of the fleet itself is the main core of the essence of the existence of maritime dimensions in the armed forces of various countries of the world.

However, at this stage, what is interesting is that the decision to appoint KSAL as Admiral Yudo’s successor is not absolute as it will be up to the Council for Higher Ranks and Posts (Wanjakti), contributions from the former KSAL, no longer a presidential decision.

The last point which will be very decisive. Indeed, there is a factor X which may be unexpected depending on what Machiavelli implies as explained above. (J61)