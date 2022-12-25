PM Modi completes last Mann ki Baat for 2022 with list of India’s hits in the year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last Mann Ki Baat of 2022, listed India’s achievements during the year, including the country becoming the world’s fifth largest economy and achieving a record 220 crores of vaccinations to keep the Covid-19 pandemic at bay.

“The year 2022 was wonderful, India completed 75 years of independence as ‘Amrit Kaal’ began. India rose rapidly and became the world’s fifth largest economy, crossed the 400 billion mark dollars in exports and reached the incredible record of 220 crore of vaccines,” Prime Minister Modi said in the 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat.

He also spoke about the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and hailed the launch of INS Vikrant. The commissioning of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier is a momentous occasion during India’s 75 years of independence and signifies the country’s confidence and prowess.

This indigenous aircraft carrier is proof of the country’s technological acumen and engineering skills. This demonstration of India’s self-sufficiency to produce a warplane carrier will bolster the country’s defense indigenization programs and the ‘Make in India’ campaign.

In 2022, India’s glory in space, drones and defense, India’s power in all fields, even in sports, whether it’s the Commonwealth Games or victory of our women’s hockey team, our young people have shown enormous potential, he underlined.

All these successes have created a special place for India in the world, Prime Minister Modi remarked.

He also stressed the country’s responsibility to chair the G20 summit this year. Dear friends, this year India has also been given the responsibility of chairing the G-20 group. I also talked about it in detail last time. In the year 2023, we must take the enthusiasm of the G-20 to new heights; make this event a mass movement, said the Prime Minister.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, Prime Minister Modi said: My dear compatriots, today the Christmas holiday is also being celebrated with great fervor around the world. It is a day to remember the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. I wish you all a Merry Christmas.

Prime Minister Modi also paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday today.

He was a great statesman who gave exceptional leadership to the country. It holds a special place in the heart of every Indian. Be it infrastructure, education or foreign policy, he has endeavored to take India to new heights in all areas. I once again solemnly bow before Atal ji from the bottom of my heart, the Prime Minister said.

Pm Modi also mentioned December 26 as “Veer Bal Diwas” and he would be on a show dedicated to the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh ji in Delhi on this occasion. The country will always remember the sacrifice of Sahibzade and Mata Gujri, he added.

Yoga & Ayurveda

Prime Minister Modi also underscored the prominence that the traditional Indian systems of yoga and Ayurveda had come to occupy in the world of modern science.

When it comes to modern medical science, the most important thing is evidence. The lack of evidence-based research in the context of our scriptures like yoga and ayurveda has always been a challenge that has been part of Indian life for centuries – the results are visible, but the evidence is not. But I’m glad that in the era of evidence-based medicine, yoga and Ayurveda are now standing up to the touchstone of modern age testing, Prime Minister Modi said.

He pointed out that intensive research conducted by the Tata Memorial Center in Mumbai has revealed that yoga is very effective for breast cancer patients. Regular yoga practice reduced the risk of recurrence and death for breast cancer patients by 15%. It is the first example of traditional Indian medicine being tested against the strict standards of Western methods, he added.

My dear compatriots, in recent years we have overcome many major challenges related to the health sector. All credit goes to the will of our medical, scientific and compatriot experts. We have eradicated diseases like smallpox, poliomyelitis and ‘guinea worm’ from India.

Ganges

The Prime Minister also underlined the great responsibility of all of us to keep the Mother Ganges which has been flowing for centuries clean.

With this objective, eight years ago, we launched the “Namami Gange Campaign”. It is a matter of pride for all of us that today this initiative of India is appreciated all over the world. The United Nations has included the “Namami Ganges” mission in the top 10 global initiatives to restore the ecosystem. It is even more encouraging that “Namami Gange” received this honor among 160 such initiatives from all over the world, Prime Minister Modi said.