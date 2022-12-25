Imran Khan summons PTI deputies on December 28





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other PTI parliamentarians are seen at the National Assembly on January 13, 2022. APP

Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan summoned all his party’s MPs to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) house in Islamabad on December 28 to plan a strategy for stepping down from the assemblies.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that a meeting of lawmakers had been called which the party chairman would address via video link from Zaman Park Lahore.

Sources said the resignations and future strategy will be discussed when the former prime minister meets MPs.

The PTI had announced that it would contact NA President Raja Parvez Ashraf and verify their resignations on December 22; however, they postponed the move after the Punjab Governor’s denotification of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

The President will reconvene the deputies

On Thursday, the Secretariat of the National Assembly advised that the president would again summon the deputies of the party to his room one by one.

Members of the PTI in the National Assembly will be summoned for verification of their resignations in accordance with “Paragraph (b) of Subrule (2) of Rule 43 of the NA Rules of Procedure and Business Conduct, 2007”.

According to an official statement, the NA Secretariat has also responded to the letter from PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which he wrote on December 15.

The NA speaker received a letter from Qureshi for an appointment to submit PTI’s request to accept all resignations. It would be answered in due time after careful consideration.

The speaker said that the PTI lawmakers had told him not to accept their resignations.

Earlier in June, the president invited MPs from Imran’s party to verify their resignations, but no one showed up.

Later in July, the President accepted 11 resignations from PTI members under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Raja had unsealed the resignations to decide their fate in accordance with the Constitution, law and rules.

The development came weeks after party lawmakers tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan’s government was toppled in a no-confidence motion in April.

