Jokowi demands immediate start of giant dike, Heru Budi reveals his progress





Jakarta – Acting Governor (Pj) of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi opens his voice regarding the giant seawall project (giant dike) which was highlighted by President Joko Widodo. Heru confirmed that the project would be continued. “giant dike is the only one for long-term flood control,” Heru told reporters after visiting Ridwan Saidi’s funeral home on Jalan Merak II No 24 Bintaro, South Jakarta, on Sunday (25/12/2022). Heru currently explained the project giant dike conducted by two parties, namely the PUPR Ministry and the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government. So far, a 22.5 km dyke has been built. PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “A total of 22.5 km is divided into two. 11 points is all that the central government has done this year until next year if I’m not mistaken,” he said. he declares. “DKI, which lasts for about 1 point so many km, I forgot. For the next three years,” he added. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) requested a giant dike project (giant dike) following. He said the giant seawall in North Jakarta was built to prevent tidal flooding. “Then the issue of sea water entering the land for a while, I think the dike has been worked on, but in the long term, indeed, the giant dike also needs to be calculated immediately and started immediately. I think it’s the floods in Jakarta that I want to convey,” Jokowi said in Bogor on Friday (12/23/2022). This statement was made by Jokowi after the inauguration of Ciawi Dam and Sukamahi Dam in Bogor, West Java (West Java). Jokowi said the two dams would reduce flooding in Jakarta by around 30%. “These two dams are Ciawi and Sukamahi dry dams. We hope to reduce flooding in Jakarta by about 30.6 percent,” Jokowi said. (Yeah yeah)

