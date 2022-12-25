Privileged to attend ‘Sahibzadas’ ceremony: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday he had the privilege of attending a ceremony dedicated to the Sahibzadas in the nation’s capital on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas.

“Tomorrow, December 26, is Veer Baal Diwas and I will have the privilege of attending a ceremony in New Delhi dedicated to the Sahibzadas,” Prime Minister Modi said during his last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2022, which is the 96th edition. of the broadcast of the Prime Minister’s radio program. Prime Minister Modi on January 9 this year announced that December 26 would be marked as “Veer Baal Diwas” in tribute to the courage of Sahibzades (the sons of Guru Gobind Singh) and their pursuit of justice.

“Veer Baal Diwas will be the same day that Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two great ones preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma” , he had said in his January 9 tweet.

“The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions. They never bowed down to injustice. They envisioned an inclusive and harmonious world. It’s the need of the hour for more people to know about them,” read another tweet.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hailed Prime Minister Modi’s decision that day saying the courage described by Sahizades under oppression is unparalleled and something people around the world need to know their supreme sacrifice. He had also called the Prime Minister’s decision a “laudable step”.

Later in his radio show speech, Prime Minister Modi remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday and said he was a “great man of State” which has given the country exceptional leadership.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was a great statesman who gave outstanding leadership to the country. He has a special place in the heart of every Indian,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He referred to a letter from a lady named Aastha from Kolkata and told how his trip to Delhi became memorable after his visit to PM Museum here.

“In this museum, she admired the gallery of Atalji the most and said that the photos she clicked on were part of a great memory for her,” said the prime minister, adding that the gallery showed his great contribution in the country.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi took to his Twitter and said, “Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision inspires millions. “

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996 to June 1, 1996 and again from March 19, 1998 to May 22, 2004. He also served as India’s External Affairs Minister in Prime Minister Moraji Desai’s cabinet of 1977 to 1979. He died at AIIMS Hospital, Delhi on August 16, 2018.

After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to honor the former prime minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, declared that December 25 would be celebrated annually as Good Governance Day. (YEAR)