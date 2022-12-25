Rishi Sunak hires friend and journalist James Forsyth as new political secretary





Rishi Sunak has hired his close friend and journalist James Forsyth as his new political secretary, Downing Street has confirmed. Forsyth, the political editor of the The spectator and a columnist for Time, advise Mr. Sunak and act as a link between the Prime Minister, the political unit and the Conservative Party and improve communications with Conservative MPs. Mr Sunak is said to have witnessed Mr Forsyth’s marriage to Allegra Stratton, Boris Johnson’s former press secretary who quit following the scandal around Downing Street parties during the Covid lockdowns. Her resignation came after footage emerged of her joking about parties breaching government regulations over Covid during a press conference rehearsal. More than News Mr Forsyth’s hiring comes as Mr Sunaks’ party battles to halt a plunge in the polls ahead of the scheduled general election in 2024, with the Prime Minister aiming to tackle the small crossings crisis boats and NHS reform amid record backlogs as key goals next year. In the new year, he will explain how he plans to manage the immigration and health care systems, while focusing on crime and education. Mr. Sunak and Mr. Forsyth both attended top private school Winchester College and are godparents to the children. This is a political appointment at no cost to taxpayers. Mr Sunaks’ two months in office have seen him grapple with the economic chaos wrought by his predecessor Liz Truss and his Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as well as a wave of industrial action. Meanwhile, Labor has lined up at least eight former MPs to return to Parliament as Sir Keir Starmer prepares to push for power with his party soaring in the polls. The next general election must be held before January 2025, with Labor seeking to return to power for the first time since 2010, when Gordon Brown was elected as a No 10.

