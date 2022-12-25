Comment: Trump worried about his legacy? So he shouldn’t have tried to overthrow the election | Opinion columns





Hope Hicks, once an influential aide to former President Donald Trump, told the House committee on Jan. 6 that she fears her boss’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election results could hurt her legacy.

In testimony released publicly for the first time on Monday, she said Trump told her something like, “No one will care about my legacy if I lose. So it won’t matter. The only thing what matters is winning.”

He is right on one point; win account. But he is wrong about the inheritance. Even though he lost decisively, he leaves a legacy unlike any other American president.

It’s a smoldering legacy inside a burnt-out paper bag on the country porch. We will never forget its stench.

Trump will forever be remembered as the only president in history to orchestrate a plan to overturn the results of a free and fair election. Who begged state officials to fraudulently alter legitimate votes and threatened them with lawsuits if they didn’t.

Who called his vice president a “pussy” for refusing to follow his corrupt plan.

Whose legal foot soldiers, including John Eastman, tried to trash the Constitution, and others, like Rudy Giuliani, undermined election workers, likening them to drug addicts.

Whose supporters responded to his summons to the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and went into a violent frenzy in the service of a man who lied to them about why they were there in the first place.

Trump told them to “fight like hell” for his fake cause, and they did, assaulting police with their fists, flag poles and bear bombs, among other weapons. Five deaths are linked to the attack, not including the handful of law enforcement officers who committed suicide in the months that followed. Countless others have been injured and traumatized.

Trump’s legacy?

He will be remembered as the first president in history to be criminally remanded by Congress to the Department of Justice. The first president to be impeached twice. And, maybe, just maybe, the first president to be charged with federal crimes.

On Monday, the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up 18 months of work, presenting a summary of its findings, then voting unanimously to ask the Justice Department to charge the ex-president with four federal crimes: insurrection, obstruction of due process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and conspiring to lie to the federal government by helping to compile false voter lists.

Nearly 1,000 people have been charged with crimes related to the January 6 uprising; at least 465 pleaded guilty. A handful have been or will be tried, including Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, who was found guilty of seditious conspiracy by a jury last month. On Monday, a federal criminal trial began in the case of four members of another right-wing group, the Proud Boys, who also face seditious conspiracy charges. It is high time that the person who orchestrated the attempt to annul the election be held accountable.

“Ours is not a justice system where foot soldiers go to jail, and masterminds and ringleaders get a free pass,” said committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland.

Trump shouldn’t get a pass.

To the widely made argument that blaming a former president would destabilize the country, I would say that Trump’s plans to cancel the 2020 election, which resulted in a failed insurgency, were far more troubling, and we have so far survived that.

The other night I was surprised when I heard veteran Washington Post political reporter Bob Woodward, who has written or co-authored three books on Trump, say on CNN that the media had not properly controlled Trump during his first run for president in 2016.

My God, I thought. Are you kidding?

Throughout this cycle, there have been countless stories about Trump’s dishonesty and incompetence in business, his personal dealings, his family’s legacy of racial discrimination in housing, his bogus donations charities, his decades of alleged sexual harassment and abuse. And there were plenty of episodes that should have knocked him out of the competition, from the insults he hurled at John McCain, his boasts about seizing women’s genitals, to his racist attack on the Indiana-born judge presiding over the Trump University fraud lawsuit. The only thing we didn’t know about him at the time was whether or not he cheated on his taxes.

But rational Republicans backed down and voted to keep Hillary Clinton out of the White House. MAGA Republicans have embraced its xenophobia, racism and alliances with dictators such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Nothing seemed to put a significant dent in his popularity until he started defending the losers. November’s midterm elections were a political annihilation for Trump; voters across the country rejected most candidates who ran on his big lie. Like he told Hicks, the only thing that matters is winning.

Rupert Murdoch, whose Fox News, New York Post and Wall Street Journal have been shameless Trump cheerleaders, reportedly told the former president he would not support another candidacy.

A day after the midterms, the Post declared Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “DeFuture.”

On Tuesday, a Journal editorial reported that “Republican voters finally seem ready to strike the gong on the Trump show.”

And in the New York Times, Republican strategist Scott Reed rang the bell for Trump. “The surrender,” he said, “has begun.”

From your lips to God’s ear, Mr. Reed.

