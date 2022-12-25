Politics
Mann ki Baat | Enjoy festivals, but with COVID precautions: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended season’s greetings to people, urging them to be a little careful while enjoying festivals, given that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in many countries.
I wish you all the best for the year 2023. May this year also be special for the country, may the country continue to reach new heights, and together we must make a resolution and carry it out, said Mr Modi during his Mann Ki Baat radio address. In 2023, we must take the enthusiasm of the G-20 to new heights, make this event a mass movement, he said.
Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, Mr Modi said it was a day to remember the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday.
Mr Modi said the country had gained new momentum in 2022, becoming the world’s fifth largest economy; surpassing the 220 crore figure of vaccines; cross the export figure of 400 billion dollars; adoption of the self-governing India resolution; hosting the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant; and achieving new milestones in various fields, including space, drone technology, defense and sports.
The people of the country have also organized many amazing events to celebrate unity and solidarity, be it the Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat, where Rukminis’ marriage and Lord Krishna’s relationship with the North East is celebrated, or the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, many colors of unity were visible in these festivals… who can forget the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign organized in August! he said.
Mr. Modi said on December 26, Veer Bal Diwas, that he would participate in a program devoted to the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh in Delhi.
Addressing the issue of evidence-based research, the Prime Minister said yoga and Ayurveda now stood the test of the modern age. He said the Tata Memorial Center in Mumbai had found that regular yoga practice reduced the risk of recurrence and death in breast cancer patients by 15%.
The Center for Integrative Medicine and Research, under the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, has published an article in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology describing the benefits of yoga for patients with syncope. Likewise, in an article by Journal of Neurology on migraine, the benefits of Yoga were explained. … studies are also underway on the benefits of yoga in many other diseases, said Mr Modi.
At the recent World Ayurveda Congress in Goa, attended by delegates from over 40 countries, over 550 scientific papers were presented. About 215 companies, including Indian ones, presented their products. The way we all see the power of yoga and ayurveda in this time of global corona pandemic, evidence-based research related to these will prove very important, he said.
Mr Modi said that with everyone’s efforts, the disease called kala azar is now rapidly being eradicated and the country is also striving to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025.
The Prime Minister also shared his thoughts on the Namami Gange campaign launched some eight years ago. The United Nations has included the mission in the top 10 global initiatives to restore ecosystems, he said. Many improvements are also seen in biodiversity…there has been a significant increase in the number of different species of Hilsa fish, Ganges dolphins and turtles. With the Gangas ecosystem being clean, other livelihood opportunities are also increasing, Mr Modi said.
During the nationwide cleanliness campaign, the Prime Minister commended Sange Sherpa of Sikkims Thegu Village who has been engaged in environmental protection work for the past 14 years. Supported by other villagers, he took it upon himself to keep Lake Tsomgo (Somgo) clean.
Mr Modi said the government had also undertaken extensive cleanliness campaigns. In the past, even the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has made a lot of effort in its offices in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Shillong, [and] in many cities and because of that today they have two or three floors completely available again, he said.
Stating that there was a new awareness among the citizens of art and culture in the country, Mr Modi mentioned the Kummel Brothers Challengers Club on the island of Lakshadweeps Kalpeni, where young people trained in local art of Kolkali, Parichakli, Kilipaat and traditional songs. Recently, news came from Dubai that the Kalari Club registered its name in the Guinness Book of World Records… in fact, this record is related to Kalaripayattu, the ancient martial art of India… , Mr Modi said.
The Prime Minister appreciated the works of Quemashree of Gadak, who works for the revival of art and culture in Karnataka. He also talked about the skilled bamboo artisans, especially women from the tribal areas, who make many beautiful products that find markets even in Europe.
