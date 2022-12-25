It looks like the establishment is ready to run in the April elections: Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan

Looks like the establishment is ready to get elected in April: Imran Khan

December 25, 2022

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Sunday believed the establishment would go for the April elections.

Addressing the delegation of journalists, the deposed Prime Minister said that the elections will have to take place in case of dissolution of two assemblies, adding that it will not bother the PTI if the elections are delayed, once the assemblies are dissolved.

Clarifying why the PTI delayed the process of dissolving the assemblies, Mr Khan said that in order to convince the allies, his party did not choose to dissolve the assemblies immediately.

While avoiding answering the question about Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Mr Khan said: “We have no doubt that Parvez Elahi will not dissolve the PA. [Elahi] will proceed to the vote of confidence before January 11.”

Imran Khan calls party meeting to finalize strategy for Punjab vote of confidence CM

PTI Chairman Imran Khan called a meeting of the party’s top leadership on Sunday to finalize a strategy regarding the vote of confidence for Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The former prime minister also convened a meeting of the party’s media strategy committee on Sunday at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Mr Khan would also be briefed on the latest developments by a committee conducting negotiations with Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi regarding the adjustment of seats for the upcoming elections.

On Saturday, senior PTI brass announced that Punjab’s chief minister would take a vote of confidence.

The PTI announcement follows the order of the Lahore High Court which, conditional on compelling the CM to obtain a vote of confidence before dissolving the assembly, suspended Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s notification banning to Mr. Elahi to occupy the position of CM.

Speaking to reporters outside the Zaman Park residence of deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry accompanied by Provincial Minister Aslam Iqbal said the Punjab CM would dissolve the Punjab Assembly after got the vote of confidence. Fawad, while reiterating the demand for early elections, said the incumbent leaders had disappointed the masses.

