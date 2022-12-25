Indra Karya participated in the works on the first dry dam in Indonesia which was inaugurated by Jokowi

JAKARTA, investor.id – PT Indra Karya (Persero) as a BUMN engaged in construction consultancy business, participated in the completion process of the first two dry dams in Indonesia, namely Ciawi Dam and Sukamahi Dam.

PT Chief Executive Officer Indra Karya (Persero) Gok Ari Joso Simamora said that this project has been successful due to the constant collaboration of state-owned companies and the active role of each party’s capacity.

“This collaboration involves contractors and consultants from BUMN, namely PT Brantas Abipraya (Persero) as contractor and PT Indra Karya (Persero) as supervision consultant whose job is to maintain the quality of the implementation implementation of works through on-site supervision,” he told the media team. , Sunday (25/12/2022).

The two dams located in Bogor Regency, West Java Province, were inaugurated by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday (23/12/2022).

Ari Joso said that Indra Karya, as a supervision consultant, carried out his role as field supervisor for the Ciawi and Sukamahi dam projects. Prior to the completion of groundbreaking activities, PT Indra Karya (Persero) through Engineering Division II had carried out intensive technical preparations such as construction implementation assessment and construction reports. OP orientation.

“Hopefully, Ciawi and Sukamahi dams being the first dry dams in Indonesia, it can be a solution to the problem of flooding that often hits Jakarta. It is a form of Indra Karya’s commitment to help improve the development of national infrastructure, especially in the field of water resources, in line with the aspirations of the Indonesian government,” said Ari Joso.

“The Ciawi and Sukamahi dams will be able to increase from 464 million cubic meters to 318 million cubic meters. There will be about 12 urban villages that will no longer be affected because of these two dams,” President Joko Widodo said in his statement. speech at the inauguration of the two dams.

Several officials who accompanied Indonesian President Jokowi in this inauguration activity were Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of ATR Hadi Tjahjanto, Acting DKI Governor Heru Budi Hartono and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.

Meanwhile, several Indra Karya officials were also present at the inauguration, namely, PT Director Indra Karya (Persero) Eko Budiono and Vice President Operations and Business Development Division Dashing Thunder Aribowo.

On the same occasion, Vice President Operations and Business Development Division PT Indra Karya (Persero) Gagah Guntur Aribowo, said that in the construction of the Ciawi and Sukamahi dams, Indra Karya acted as a construction consultant.

“We participated in the construction of the Ciawi and Sukamahi dams by supervising the construction of phases 1 and 2 of the Ciawi dams, the detailed design of the Ciawi and Sukamahi dams, Detailed technical design (DED) Ciawi Dam Sediment Control Building and Design Certification for Ciawi Dam and Sukamahi Dam (continued),” explained Gagah.

Gagah further explained that the design of Ciawi and Sukamahi dams was designed with a type of dry dam. Dry dams are intentionally left unfilled until it rains. Therefore, its function will not be as an irrigation facility or as a water supply provider, but rather as a controller for the discharge of water when it rains. When it rains, the Ciawi and Sukamahi dams will only temporarily store the water which will then flow into the Ciliwung River. The water flow released by this dry dam is made as small as possible, so that the water flow in the river can be controlled.

Ciawi Dam and Sukamahi Dam are dry dams (dry dam) was the first in Indonesia which was finally inaugurated after the start of its work in 2017 and is expected to become the flood control in DKI Jakarta by reducing the water flow of the Ciliwung River when the rainy season arrives .

Based on the data found, the Sukamahi Dam has the capacity to reduce water by 15.47 cubic meters per second. Meanwhile, Ciawi Dam has a flood area of ​​up to 39.40 hectares and can accommodate a water volume of up to 6.05 million cubic meters, and can reduce water from the Ciliwung River before it reaches Jakarta with a capacity of 111.75 cubic meters per second.

In operation, the Ciawi and Sukamahi dry dams will use the Integrated Water Management System (SIMADU) application using BMKG climatological data, which displays weather forecasts, incident reports and forecasts. flood/drought. With this data, the water flow emitted by dry dams can adapt to the flood or drought conditions that occur on the ground.

Previously, PT Indra Karya (Persero) had been involved in several National Strategic Projects (NSPs) including construction of dams in Indonesia such as Sila Dam, Temef Dam, etc.

