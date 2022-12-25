PM Modi, Biden, Zelenskyy and other leaders wish everyone a ‘merry and peaceful’ Christmas





On Sunday, world leaders sent their wishes for the Christmas season. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. “Merry Christmas! May this special day enhance the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of the Lord Christ and the emphasis on service to society,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. Prominent personalities and international organizations posted the end of the year greetings on social media, with the United Nations tweeting Merry Christmas to all who celebrate!. Merry Christmas! May this special day foster the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of the Lord Christ and the emphasis on service to society. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2022 Christmas is celebrated annually on December 25 and is both a sacred religious holiday and a global cultural and commercial phenomenon. A festival of joy and merriment, midnight mass is held across the country in churches to celebrate and commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Besides Modi, world leaders such as Pope Francis, US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Prime Minister Italian Minister Giorgia Meloni also sent their Christmas wishes to the people. worldwide. US President Biden sent his family wishes to all Americans a Merry Christmas. On behalf of the Biden family, we wish you and your family peace, joy, health and happiness. Merry Christmas. Happy Holidays. And all the best for the new year. God bless you all. And God protect our troops, Biden said in his White House speech. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau tweeted: “Merry Christmas! Like millions of Canadians, my family is thrilled to gather around the Christmas tree and spend some quality time together. And as we look to the new year, we also wish you joy, health, love and peace.” Merry Christmas! Like millions of Canadians, my family is thrilled to gather around the Christmas tree and spend quality time together. And as we look to the new year, we also wish you joy, health, love and peace. https://t.co/KDfMbzQFJC pic.twitter.com/I3lcAprIQe Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 24, 2022 My warmest wishes to everyone celebrating #Christmas. We can all take inspiration from this season and bring more compassion, empathy, reflection and solidarity to our communities and the world, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese has declared Christmas to be a special time of year. “It’s a day of giving. It’s a day of relaxing with family and friends. And for many Australians it’s a day so central to their faith,” he said in a post. video. My warmest wishes to everyone celebrating #Christmas. We can all take inspiration from this season and bring more compassion, empathy, reflection and solidarity into our communities and the world. pic.twitter.com/0bU1Hk8pj1 Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 24, 2022 Tonight, God draws near to you because you are important to him. From the manger, as food for your life, He says to you: If you feel consumed by events, if you are devoured by a feeling of guilt and inadequacy, if you thirst for justice, I am with you. #Christmas, tweeted Pope Francis. Italian Prime Minister Meloni also took to Twitter on Saturday to wish everyone a happy and peaceful Christmas Eve. Tonight, God draws near to you because you are important to him. From the manger, as food for your life, He says to you: If you feel consumed by events, if you are devoured by a feeling of guilt and inadequacy, if you thirst for justice, I am with you. #Christmas Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 24, 2022 Zelenskyy’s Season’s Greetings Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy took to Facebook to send his greetings as his country entered the eleventh month of conflict since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Merry Christmas to Western Rite Orthodox Christians! Today and all future winter holidays, we meet in difficult circumstances. Someone will see the first star in the sky above Bakhmut, Rubizhne and Kreminna today. Someone will celebrate the holiday in the houses of other people, but the houses of strange people, the houses of the Ukrainians who hosted the Ukrainians. Someone will hear Shchedryk in another language – in Warsaw, Berlin, London, New York, Toronto and many other cities and countries. And someone will meet this Christmas in captivity, but let them remember that we also come for our people, we will release all Ukrainian men and women. Wherever we are, we will be together today. We make a wish. One for all. And we will feel joy. One for all. And we will understand the truth. One for all. We will celebrate our holidays! Like always. We will smile and be happy. Like always. The difference is one. We will not expect miracles. After all, we create it ourselves, Zelenskyy posted.

