Imran Khan summons PTI lawmakers from 2 provinces to power on Dec 28





Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan summoned all PTI lawmakers to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) house in Islamabad on December 28 to strategize for their resignation, according to a Geo News report. The report reads: “PTI Senior Deputy Chairman Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the party chairman had convened the session, adding that Imran Khan would address MPs via video link from Zaman Park Lahore.”

According to sources, Khan and lawmakers are discussing their strategy regarding assembly resignations. The PTI had earlier announced that it would contact National Assembly Speaker Parvez Ashraf and verify the resignations on December 22. The decision was, however, postponed after the Governor of Punjab’s denotification of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Geo News reported.

The Secretariat of the National Assembly of Pakistan announced on Thursday that the President will again summon the PTI lawmakers to his chamber. “Members of the PTI National Assembly shall be called for verification of their resignations pursuant to “Paragraph (b) of Subrule (2) of Rule 43 of the NA Bylaws and Business Conduct, 2007”, the notification read.

The former Pakistani president faces an uncertain future after Punjab provincial governor Balighur Rehman denoted Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as chief minister in the early hours of Friday, local media reported. Earlier this month, the PTI chairman announced that the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would dissolve their assemblies on December 23 to pave the way for new elections.

Warning that his “country is sinking”, he announced that the PTI governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would dissolve their assemblies on December 23. “Until free and fair elections are held, we fear that the country (Pakistan) will sink further,” the PTI leader said in a video address with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and his Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan counterpart at his side.

Imran reiterated his demand for free and fair elections, failing which he warned the country could sink further into the abyss. Stating that free and fair elections were the only solution to Pakistan’s problems, the former Pakistani prime minister added that the government was unwilling to hold new elections as it feared losing, Dawn reported. (ANI)

