What happened when Christmas was canceled in Kent

After years of disruption, it feels like we can finally celebrate Christmas without having to worry so much about Covid.

But long before the pandemic, the festivities were canceled for a different reason – and the people of Kent weren’t happy…

The Thomas Ingoldsby Wetherspoon pub in Canterbury was forced to remain closed over Christmas 2020 – while the city’s plum pudding riots were sparked by an order to keep shops open

The Mayor of Canterbury stood in the freezing cold in front of one of the biggest crowds ever.

Christmas had been canceled – shops in town had been ordered to stay open and all the traditional garlands and wreaths had been torn down. But only a dozen traders and merchants had complied with the request.

In the face of the hostile crowd, the mayor, William George, mustered the courage to force his way down the street, urging shopkeepers to open their doors.

Furious, the crowd surged forward. The screams grew louder and the curses flew against the city officials.

The mayor held back his men, leaving stalls and shops to bear the brunt of the mob’s rage. Goods began to fly overhead, breaking on the ground and scattering.

Traditional Christmas wreaths and garlands had been torn down

Such was their anger, people did not even bother to pick up the valuable goods, which were trodden on the ground, smashed, torn and ruined.

One of the shopkeepers was standing near his shop with the shutters closed. Mr George asked him to open, warning him he would face the full force of the law if he remained closed.

But then the crowd erupted again, shouting support for the shopkeeper and heading straight for the mayor.

Mr. George tried to shout – to order the crowd back. As they pressed against him, he unleashed – and was immediately pushed hard to the ground.

He tried to get up, but was trampled in the mud and dragged by his feet into the gutter. He gasped for air, suffocating from the pressure of his legs. As he struggled, his clothes were torn.

Boris Johnson ‘cancelled Christmas’ as Covid cases soar in 2020

Somehow he managed to get up and find his voice. He ordered the crowd to disperse.

It seemed to work. The spell was broken. The crowd recoiled, rage replaced by mute insolence. Calm reigned in the shattered wreckage of the marketplace.

He felt his back straighten, tilted his face up. He was the authority and he would be respected. Her tattered, mud-splattered robes fluttered in the wind. But he was the Mayor of Canterbury and he would be obeyed.

As his confidence rebounded, he saw something out of the corner of his eye.

Among a growing crowd, someone had pulled out two swollen pig bladders.

It was time for a football match.

A true English rebellion

And so it happened, on Christmas Day 1647 in Canterbury, that the people revolted in the most English way possible – with a football match followed by a riot.

It was the time when football was not limited by pitches and rules. A game could make its way through an entire city. It usually involved most of the population, whether they wanted to participate or not.

An illustration of the kind of “mass football” which broke out in Canterbury at Christmas 1647, much to the chagrin of the Puritans

Crowds charged around Canterbury shouting, “Conquest!”

The city’s aldermen were mocked and then, more seriously, hunted down, beaten and forcibly sent back to their homes.

The sporting action was interspersed with nods to a traditional Christmas. Holly bushes were installed in the doorways and entertainment was provided.

The records are silent as to what this entertainment was. But it was guaranteed to upset the county’s ruling Puritan elite.

Not that the crowd cared much about what the Puritans thought. One of the most intransigent ministers, Richard Culmer, was bombarded with mud.

Oliver Cromwell and his Puritans considered Christmas celebrations “pagan”

And that could have been the end of that unruly Canterbury Christmas. The mayor, sheriff and aldermen had been knocked down but suffered no lasting physical damage. Only their pride had been badly bruised.

However, the troubles were just beginning.

Ultimately, the city’s Plum Pudding Riots led to a Royalist revolt in Kent and the second round of the English Civil War. Within five months, 10,000 supporters of King Charles I gathered on the moor outside Maidstone, ready to fight the Parliamentarians.

Aftermath of the Canterbury Chaos

Following the embarrassment of Christmas Day in Canterbury, the Puritan and Parliamentarian rulers of Kent were determined to make an example of the ringleaders.

Sir Anthony Weldon was sent to punish Canterbury revelers

They sent their leader, Sir Anthony Welden, an elderly and particularly unofficial Parliamentary Commissioner, to “punish revelers who had played football in Canterbury the previous Christmas”.

Before they could be tried, the rioters had to be indicted by the county grand jury. The authorities took no risks, carefully selecting a reliable panel. Even so, the grand jury declined to indict.

Once again there were rowdy celebrations in the streets of Canterbury. This time, however, the protests turned into something much more worrying for Parliament.

Within days, thousands of people signed a petition calling for reconciliation between the King and the Parliamentarians, whose New Model Army was led by Sir Thomas Fairfax and Oliver Cromwell.

Charles had recently escaped imprisonment at Hampton Court and fled to the Isle of Wight.

Things started to look serious when one of Queen Henrietta Maria’s favourites, the Earl of Norwich, landed to lead the rebellion. Sailors aboard Parliament ships around the Kent coast mutinied and took the towns of Deal, Walmer and Sandwich. Dover, the key to the kingdom, is under siege.

The Battle of Maidstone

On May 21, 1648, thousands of rebels from Kent gathered on Penenden Heath. The Royalists were only 35 miles or a hard day’s march from a largely undefended London.

With Cromwell and the bulk of the New Model Army fighting in Wales, it was left to Fairfax to cobble together a force to quell the revolt. In the end, the farmers and traders who made up the rebels were no match for the professional soldiers.

A violent summer storm marked the end of the Battle of Maidstone. Rainwater flowed down the narrow streets, washing away pools of blood and hopes of a royalist revival.

Sir Thomas Fairfax defeated the Royalists at the Battle of Maidstone

Sir Anthony was shocked at the rebellion, writing that: Never was the fair face of so faithful an earldom scorched at one blow with so many deformities and ugliness.

He should have paid more attention to the story. Kent was a melting pot of rebellion – the home of Wat Tyler, Jack Cade and Thomas Wyatt.

A year later, Parliament asserted its authority by executing Charles. There was no repeat of the Kent rebellion.

You can kill a king, it seems. Don’t cancel Christmas.

* This is a version of an article that appeared on the Almost History podcast website.

It is borrowed extensively here courtesy of the owner.