‘His world is so, so small’: As Trump wanders Mar-a-Lago, adviser laments ‘magic is gone’





In a deep dive into how things are going for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential race as he skips holding his rallies and holes at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Olivia Nuzzi notes that things are not going well at all and his advisers admit they are witnessing a downward spiral.

In the Intellinger report, under the telltale title “The Last Campaign: Inside Donald Trump, sad, lonely, thirsty, broken, essentially pretending to run for re-election. (Which doesn’t mean he can’t won’t win)”, Nuzzi spoke to several Trump insiders and one lamented “the magic is gone”.

According to his report, Nuzzi claims he interviewed the former president 28 days ago, and in the meantime he has rarely left the compound, saying defensively weeks ago, ‘I’m staying here’ but I’m outside of Mar-a-Lago quite a bit. I’m still mostly out of Mar-a-Lago at meetings and various other things and events. I am in Miami. I go to Miami, I go to different places in Florida.”

Writing, “He is sensitive to smallness. All his life he has rejected smallness,” Nuzzi spoke to close associates who claimed that’s what his life has become after he announced he was will represent in 2024 landed with a thud.

According to a former White House official, “it feels like he’s going through the motions because he said he would.”

Another questioned his actions while ensconced at his Florida resort, pointing to his high-profile dinner date with controversial Kanye West: “He has nothing else to do. What can he do with “What else? Why did he see Kanye? He wants to be relevant and he wants the limelight. He’s thirsty.”

A Trump adviser has painted a sad picture of the former president as his legal troubles mount and his approval rating plummets.

“He goes, plays golf, comes back and goes. He retired to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago,” they reported before commenting: “His world has become much more small. His world is so, so small.”

Another complained about the quality of people still clinging to Trump in hopes of a comeback.

“It’s not there. In this business you can have it and have it so hot and it can last overnight and it’s gone and you can’t get it back. I think we just see that it’s gone. The magic is gone,” they remarked. “When Seb Gorka and Raheem Kassam and Kash Patel and Devin Nunes are your stars, that’s D-list.”

