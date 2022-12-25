After 50 years, will Journey let Trump break up the band?





Merry Christmas. Travel is dead.

I don’t want to screw up Jesus’ birthday for the fans, but Jonathan Cain got attached to the blazing orange Hindenburg that is Donald Trump, and Neal Schon, the other big guy still in the band, didn’t. .

I’m writing this because I live in the Bay Area, Journey is a Bay Area band, I wore Journey shirts in eighth grade, and Journey and I are both old and don’t listen to modern music unless our children make us. Then we pretend to tell, go back to our room and watch Netflix alone in the dark, quietly crying.

Maybe it’s just me?

Journey guitarist Neil Schon, who is married to Michaele Salahi, who rose to fame for sneaking into an Obama state dinner with the last man she married, is angry with keyboardist Cain, whose wife is Paula White-Cain, Trump’s former spiritual adviser.

Uh-huh. My deep intellect and acumen (11/12th of a political science degree from a community college) smartly calculates how this plays out: After nearly 50 years in existence, Donald Trump could be the final nail in the coffin of Journey.

Schon recently filed a cease and desist order against Cain, to prevent him from using Journeys music at Trump rallies. Cain would have performed Dont Stop Believing at a Trump event because I don’t know. He’s a 72-year-old white man with a soul stain? It does not matter. He is clearly a deranged Trump worshiper and is trying to become his generation’s Mike Love.

Cain, in turn, blames Schon for hurting the Journey brand with his history of suing everyone who breathes and his own odd behavior associated with his wife.

This is all really disgusting. Anyone else have a little stomach ache? I mean, other than Steve Perry?

In fact, Perry probably appreciates that, not being in Journey anymore and knowing he doesn’t need all that anymore because he was smart enough to slap Oh Sherrie on a solo record and can live a long life without having to share a penny of the residue with his former bandmates. Although he still has to live with that Christmas record he made last year.

So a few older rock stars were throwing verbal bombs at each other. It’s Christmas and you’re trying to open presents and figure out how much money you can get with all those returns tomorrow. We do not care?

Well, we do. Because we live in the Bay Area. We legally have to care about Journey; Just like we had to vote for Carlos Santana in all those top guitarist polls. Otherwise, how can we pretend to follow the cool places?

Despite all its wild success, Journey has always proven resilient, through breakups, lawsuits, backstabbings, warring factions and feuds over money. The band replaced two lead singers (three, technically), the last one with a guy from a tribute band in another country they found on YouTube and yet he continues to play in the arenas? Forget Keith Richards; Journey was going to be the band that survived the nuclear holocaust.

But no one explained the Florida orange bomb. And someone in Journey took sides regarding the great divider.

Schon and Cain were also arguing about one of them charging the band’s credit card for bad clothes or soul patch maintenance or something that doesn’t matter . They would have survived. But not right now.

Everyone has the right to make stupid choices. But I’d be pissed too, if I was Schon. Trump germs infect anything nearby. It leaves Cheetos dust everywhere. He makes every human he comes in contact with worse by association. People are losing friends and not having family vacations because of Trump.

Now we can add a Bay Area music giant to the list. Although give them enough money in a few years and see what happens. I sure hope I have better things to discuss by then.

Follow music critic Tony Hicks on Twitter.com/TonyBaloney1967.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://riffmagazine.com/opinion/insert-foot-and-journey-vs-donald-trump/

