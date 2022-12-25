



Donald Trump’s Forgotten WWE WrestleMania 20 Appearance, Explained

Donald Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer due to his years of hosting and appearing at WWE events, but one interview foreshadowed what was to come.

There was a time when Donald Trump was just a businessman who became famous, making media appearances to help him get his name out there. Today, he is a former President of the United States of America who wants to return to office and one of the most controversial individuals on planet Earth. While there are many who don’t remember his relationship with WWE so fondly, he was someone who seemed enough to earn himself a place in the celebrity wing of the Hall of Fame. WWE. He’s had a few notable appearances in the company, but there’s one in particular that fans may have completely overlooked.

SPORTSTER VIDEO OF THE DAY Donald Trump first appeared in WWE in the 1980s

Donald Trump has quite a history with WWE, dating back to the 1980s. Due to his prominent position in the business world, he very naturally found himself in the same circles as Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon, who were doing each made great strides in business and politics, with WWE gradually becoming a global phenomenon. The first instances where he had a relationship with WWE came with WrestleMania 4 and 5.

RELATED: How Linda McMahon and Vince McMahon Met and Got Married

Both events were held back-to-back at the Historic Atlantic City Convention Hall in New Jersey. In a rather odd scenario, these two back-to-back shows were billed as originating from the Trump Plaza Hotel And Casino, despite taking place across from that venue. The idea was to once again push that WWE mingle with big names from different industries, increasing their profile and stock. These events were sponsored by Trump himself, and he appeared in short interviews and was often mentioned by commentators as being present at these shows.

Donald Trump’s most notable WWE appearance came in 2007

Perhaps Donald Trump’s most notable WWE appearances came in the 2000s, when he got into a “Battle of the Billionaires” storyline with Vince McMahon. This involved the two egos of these moguls facing off in a match where they each chose a wrestler to represent them at WrestleMania 23, with the loser having his head shaved. The name value of the two men involved and the prospect of seeing one of them clean-shaven and bald proved to be a major draw for WWE. The match saw Bobby Lashley defeat Umaga, standing with Trump – that was until special guest referee Steve Austin delivered one of the worst Stone Cold Stunners of all time to Trump.

RELATED: Every Bobby Lashley Match At WrestleMania, Ranked Worst To Best

Two years later, Trump reignited his feud with McMahon once again, buying Monday Night Raw into the script, which saw a commercial-free edition of the show. However, it was a very short-lived angle that saw McMahon redeem the show the following week. These appearances were all pretty memorable cameos from Trump and contributed to why he was considered and inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but there is one appearance that is overlooked, even if the connotations and implications of this appearance were quite startling, and for some, almost shocking.

Jesse Ventura interviewed Donald Trump at WrestleMania 20

At WrestleMania 20, Jesse Ventura returned to the biggest stage of them all after being inducted into the Hall of Fame the night before. Ventura’s relationship with WWE had been rocky over the years, especially right before he left the company to venture into the political world. After serving as governor of Minnesota and mayor of Brooklyn Park, Ventura hinted that he wanted to venture into the world of politics again, announcing it during a brief appearance at WrestleMania.

RELATED: How Hulk Hogan Killed Jesse Ventura’s 1980s Wrestling Union

Standing in the ring with a microphone in hand, he said it was only right he would conduct an interview at WrestleMania again, and he looked for Donald Trump, who was sitting with his son in the crowd. It was a short exchange, with Trump giving a basic response of being happy to be there. Ventura then asked Trump if he would support a possible political campaign to get a “struggler in the White House” in the 2008 election, which Trump said he would 100% do.

What’s odd about watching this exchange back is that it would be the man being interviewed who would instead end up serving in the White House as US President. Trump was no stranger to politics at the time, with a brief run in the 2000 election, although he pulled out of the race due to internal Reform Party issues, as reported by the New York Times. Fast forward to 2016, and he was leader of the Republican Party and sworn in as president.

Watching Ventura speak with him, it’s almost possible to see the cogs turning in Trump’s head when the term ‘White House’ was brought up, giving the impression that it had long been his goal to lead. the country. All in all, it was an unnecessary appearance, and it was a shock to see such a positive reaction to the mention of his name – quite contrary to modern times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesportster.com/wwe-donald-trump-forgotten-appearance-at-wrestlemania-20-explained/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos