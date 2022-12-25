Jungle challenges, three PMs, 1 permanent crisis… the 12 days of politics by DAVID MADDOX | Express a comment | Comment

Noddy Holder sits on the chair for Portrait Artist Christmas Special

12 lords jump There could be much more to it if Sir Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister and delivers on his promise to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber. Currently, in fact, there are 786 members in the House of Lords, including 27 Bishops or Lords Spiritual. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is not a fan of the idea of ​​ejecting unelected peers, fearing it will undermine the primacy of the Commons. But after Lord Adonis and his friends have done so much to try and block the will of the people (Brexit) from their unelected privileged position, are they really going to be missed?

Maximum inflation rate of 11 (0.1)% It’s been a tough year due to the cost of living crisis with energy bills, rising food prices and more. Inflation is at its highest level in years and has also spawned a series of strikes across the UK as various groups of employees, mainly in the public sector, demand higher pay rises to match or even outpace inflation. While the highest level is expected to decline in the new year, the inflation crisis looks set to stay with us in 2023 as well as other Western countries. Some will inevitably try to blame Brexit, but the truth is that a two-year lockdown followed by war on the European continent has done long-term damage. 10 million voters on Twitter That’s the number of people who voted for Elon Musk to stop being CEO of the social media company he bought for $44 billion. The 57.5% vote in favor of handing over the leadership to someone else came after a rocky start with the billionaire pledging to restore free speech to the platform. He fired many employees, then renamed them, and then many left anyway. He revealed the hidden twitter files on silent political views they didn’t like and he restored Donald Trump’s account (after another poll). But he banned a number of journalists. The next year will show whether or not his promise to be a champion of free speech is serious in a world where the cancellation of culture, especially of the left, is still a huge problem.

2022 was the year of the three prime ministers

9 GOP seats won The midterm elections in the United States were supposed to see a red tidal wave of victories for the Republicans, but in the end it was just a trickle. The GOP managed to secure a narrow majority in the House of Representatives with just nine net gains. It was worse in the Senate where they fell back one seat, giving the Democrats an outright majority. The fallout could end Donald Trump’s hopes of another White House bid and, conversely, could persuade a struggling Joe Biden to try another shot in 2024. 8 Starmer breaches Sir Keir Starmer has had a difficult year. In August, he was found to have failed to register eight financial interests, five more than had been reported to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone. This included land worth over £100,000. But instead of being sent back to the standards committee and suspended, Ms Stone decided that Mr Starmer should just get a slap on the wrist and fix the record. Ironically, eight is also the number of times Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen forgot to mention in emails to the Minister that he had received a paid trip to Ghana to help a constituent. In her case, Ms. Stone decided that the leniency shown to Starmer would not be appropriate and Bridgen should be referred and suspended for two days. But this year Sir Keir also survived holding a curry event with Labor activists in Durham amid the lockdown while Boris Johnson was fined for receiving a piece of cake on his birthday . READ MORE:

Some think Donald Trump was to blame for Republicans’ midterm failure

7 jungle challenges Love him or hate him, Matt Hancock certainly brought some entertainment in 2022 when he flew out to be part of the jungle in ITV's I'm a Celebrity… It wasn't a complete shock that he was selected to complete the first six challenges in a row with the delights of dealing with spiders, cockroaches and snakes and various other nightmarish tasks. Given his unpopularity after being forced to resign as Health Secretary, Hancock exceeded expectations by finishing third. But somehow he struggled to mention his cause of dyslexia, although that might have been the editor's cut. No doubt this has contributed to the sales of his new book. PS for those counting Hancock made a seventh challenge on his final day after six in a row at the start of the contest.

Matt Hancock appeared on jokes in the Commons after his trip to the jungle

6 Hundred thousand euros in cash confiscated A reminder of why Brexit might not have been such a bad idea came earlier this month when four MEPs were arrested by Belgian police, who also confiscated 600,000 euros in cash. The money is alleged to have come from bribes paid by the Qataris and the whole scandal has raised concerns about whether corruption is rampant in Brussels. Of course, those who believe in Brexit are probably less surprised by all this. The saga is set to continue into the new year. 5 deputies resign This year three MPs applied for Stewardship of the Chiltern Hundreds and two for Northstead Manor. In the case of former Wakefield MP Imran Khan, it was because he was heading to jail for historic sexual assault, while Neil Parish of Tiverton and Honiton was caught watching porn by a colleague and that Christian Matheson of Chester was found guilty of serious sexual misconduct. The other two left because they had other jobs. Rosie Cooper left West Lancashire to become chair of the Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust and Kate Green Stretford to become the deputy mayor of Manchester. They are, however, only the first to come out. Already 13 Tory MPs have announced that they will not stand again in the next election and that many more are expected to follow suit.

Dehenna Davison has announced that she will no longer run for MP in the next election

4 Chancellors of the Exchequer It has been a busy year at 11 Downing Street and the Treasury, as new residents have come and gone with remarkable speed. First, Rishi Sunak resigned from Boris Johnson’s government, triggering the end of his former boss’ term as prime minister. Then Nadhim Zahawi walked in to have a meeting with Mr Johnson to tender his resignation and walked out as chancellor instead only to come up against allegations of tax evasion. Liz Truss replaced him with her close friend Kwasi Kwarteng whom she quickly fired when someone had to take the hit for her disastrous mini budget. Jeremy Hunt, perhaps the least popular chancellor among Tory MPs for many years, has managed to stick to his post despite all his tax hikes and austerity. 3 prime ministers Classics like Boris Johnson will understand that there hasn’t been a year like 2022 like this since perhaps AD69 known as the Year of the Four Emperors which nearly destroyed the Roman Empire. It’s possible that in the UK at least 2022 will forever be remembered as the year of the three prime ministers with the passing of Boris Johnson, don’t blink or you’ll miss it. 44-day prime minister of Liz Truss, then coup that installed Rishi Sunak. In the end, the only people smiling are the Labor MPs (although many wish it was just as easy for them to get rid of a leader) and the Tory MPs are even more miserable than they were in the middle of the pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon’s government has been prevented from holding a referendum and cannot build a ferry