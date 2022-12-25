The perfect guy to replace Elon Musk on Twitter: Courtesy white phone for Donald Trump





My buddy Brian has a good idea who Elon Musk, who needs to quit as CEO of Twitter, because he lost that poll the other day, and he said he’d comply with it, anyway , could hire to replace him: Donald Trump .

Make Orange Idiot the CEO. We can’t lose, he texted me.

I have to say it’s gold, gold!

Yeah, Trump should be squabbling his way out of any legal entanglements with his young Truth Social, but it’s not like the guy ever left anything as insignificant as the binding terms of a legally executed contract (or, for that matter, the United States Constitution) get in his way before.

And Musk has already done the dirty work, recasting Twitter, already drowning in raw sewage when he bought it, as the kinder, gentler 4Chan who, if you’re unfamiliar, thinks sewage. raw, mixed with incel tears, so it would be tailor-made for Trump to continue the effort on behalf of the former richest man in the world to fly the bird app straight into the ground.

Getting Trump to run Twitter, in turn, would allow Musk to focus his attention on continuing to run what’s left of Tesla (motto: get self-driving right eventually) to bankruptcy.

It’s a win-win, I tell you.

Because, let’s face it, for all his recent bluster and posturing, Musk can’t hold a candle to Trump in terms of being the hero of Nazis, QAnons, anti-vaxxers and other earth scum. on social networks.

I mean, he tried, but it’s almost like he’s trying too hard, and the whole conspiracy theory is gonna start see through his act before you know it, and turn it on like they were turning on that noted RINO, Marjorie Taylor Greene, right now.

And Musk, obviously, can’t afford that to happen.

He has already lost forever the libs that bought his Teslas.

If the alt-right who for some reason he decided to hitch his cart to starts thinking he has to hitch like Mike Pence, well

So he puts Trump in charge, corners Kanye West with a title like Head of Twitter Security, puts the guy who hit Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer to lead political outreach.

Alex Jones could be the head of the fact-checking office.

Mike Lindell could run the polls on Twitter, to make sure, you know, Dominion isn’t allowed anywhere near them.

And Tucker Carlson would be a terrific liaison with his handlers in the Kremlin, to make sure the Russian bots which Musk, oddly enough, hasn’t had much to say about since he peeked into the functioning of Twitter, correctly amplify the good propaganda.

I can’t, for the life of me, figure out how any of these village idiots make money, but there seems to be no end to the line of inept breathers who will give them money for pillows, dick pills and, now, fake trading cards.

Nothing Musk has planned will cost a dime, but My Twitter Pillows, Tweet Deez Nuts pills, and whatever NFTs are supposed to be might be the only way the app doesn’t end up going MySpace’s way. .

