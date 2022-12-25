China must increase self-sufficiency in agricultural technology: Xi Jinping

According to state media, President Xi Jinping wants China to step up its efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in agricultural technology, with seed development and basic equipment among areas to focus on.





The annual central rural labor conference was held in Beijing on December 23-24. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), attended the conference and delivered an important speech.

In 2020, the central leadership said the country’s seed industry was a weak link in the food chain and needed to make better use of science and technology to change things.

“It is necessary to keep an eye on the frontiers of agricultural science and technology in the world,” Xi said at the rural labor conference.

According to Xi, a strong agricultural sector is the foundation of a great modern socialist country. Agricultural development is essential to meet people’s basic needs for a better life, to achieve high-quality development and to strengthen the foundations of national security.

The construction of sound agriculture should reflect Chinese characteristics and be based on China’s national conditions, the reality of more people and less land, the historical background of agricultural civilization, and the requirements of harmonious coexistence. between man and nature.

The president urged China’s agricultural sector to “vigorously improve” its science and technology and innovate more effectively.

Xi urged the industry to address innovation-related issues, such as the conversion rate to commercial applications and the lack of collaboration among research teams.

China has invested heavily in basic agricultural research, but few large commercial companies are investing in long-term research and development to bring innovative solutions to market.

First published: December 25, 2022, 9:21 PM IST