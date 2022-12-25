President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi greet people on Christmas Day 2022; know why Christmas is celebrated?





President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders greeted people on Christmas 2022, which is marked as the birth of Jesus Christ, on Sunday. President of India, Draupadi Murmu addressed her wishes to all her fellow citizens on the eve of Christmas. In a message, the President said, I send my warmest greetings to all compatriots, especially Christian brothers and sisters on the occasion of the Christmas holiday. This holiday is a symbol of peace and brotherhood for all mankind. On this day, we remember the message of compassion and sacrifice given by Jesus Christ. The Christmas party inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness, the president said in her message. Prime Minister Modi in his greetings said that this special day could foster the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. He tweeted: “Merry Christmas! May this special day strengthen the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of the Lord Christ and the emphasis on service to society.” Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent Christmas greetings to the people of the state and urged them to take all precautions in view of COVID-19. “@myogiadityanath extended greetings and wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas. The Chief Minister said that this festival conveys the message of helping the needy and sharing happiness,” said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a tweet. in Hindi. And, wishing all on the occasion, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant tweeted, the Christmas season is filled with warmth and joy. Merry Christmas to everyone. May everyone’s life be filled with peace, health and prosperity. Christmas cheer echoed through Lucknow’s bustling Hazratganj district as worshipers flocked to St. Joseph’s Cathedral to attend midnight mass and light candles. The cathedral grounds were adorned with Christmas lights and stars. Outside, vendors selling Santa caps and revelers clicking pictures with the towering cathedral in the background lined the streets, while mounted police were seen patrolling the area. Meanwhile, in Goa, locals and tourists greeted the Christmas festival with midnight prayers and masses and held all-night celebrations on beaches and other important places in the coastal state. The festivities began around 11 p.m. on Saturday in various churches and chapels and continued until the early hours of Sunday. At midnight, parishioners dressed in ceremonial garments marked the birth of the Lord Jesus. Goa has nearly 30% Christian population. This is the first Christmas celebration organized without any restrictions after the COVID-19 pandemic. Why is Christmas celebrated? Christians is celebrated as the birthday of Jesus of Nazareth, a spiritual leader whose teachings form the basis of their religion. It is remembered as the birth of Jesus Christ, according to Christians believed to be the Son of God. The name “Christmas” comes from the Mass of Christ (or Jesus). A mass service (which is sometimes called communion or eucharist) is where Christians remember that Jesus died and then came back to life. With PTI inputs

