The Covid-19 reappears: what is happening in China?

Nearly 37 million people may have been infected with Covid-19 on Tuesday in the biggest single-day spike. But the figure varies widely from government data which indicates the country has only recorded around 3,000 cases, according to a Bloomberg report. According to estimates by the government’s top health authority, this could have made the country’s outbreak by far the largest in the world.

Citing an internal meeting of China’s National Health Commission held on Wednesday, the report estimates that 248 million people in China were likely infected in the first 20 days of December this year.

Since the relaxation of the Zero-covid policy, China has been facing an exponential increase in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron BF.7 subvariant. Videos and images on social media show how the healthcare system is coping with a crisis as hospitals remain overloaded with admitted people.

As people in China now use rapid antigen tests to detect infections, the government has stopped publishing the daily number of asymptomatic cases.

Data on Covid cases in China

Epidemiologists have predicted that millions of people are likely to be infected with the virus in the coming months, and millions could succumb to the virus. And the situation is likely to get worse.

In a rare and quickly redacted acknowledgment, a senior official said on Saturday that half a million people in a single Chinese city are infected with Covid-19 every day. However, the country’s wave of infections is not reflected in official statistics, AFP reports.

The ruling Communist Party newspaper in Qingdao on Friday reported that the municipal health chief said the eastern city was seeing “between 490,000 and 530,000” new Covid cases a day. He added that the coastal city of around 10 million people was “in a period of rapid transmission before an imminent peak”.

The country’s infection rate is expected to accelerate by another 10% over the weekend.

The country reported the first two deaths on December 19 since the government relaxed the zero-Covid policy. Experts have predicted between one million and 2 million deaths in China next year, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Beijing’s way of counting will “underestimate the true death toll”.

Additionally, the WHO said it had not received any data from China on new Covid-19 hospitalizations since Beijing ended its zero-Covid policy. On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Beijing to share more information.

The health system under threat

Millions of older people in China are not fully vaccinated and as the country grapples with its first-ever nationwide wave of Covid-19, emergency departments in small towns and villages southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are refusing ambulances, relatives of the sick are looking for open beds, and patients are slumped on benches in hospital hallways and lying on the floor for lack of beds.

In the face of this sudden increase, the government is setting up intensive care facilities and trying to bolster hospitals as it rolls back virus checks that confined millions to their homes, crushed economic growth and sparked protests.

In a statement, the government of eastern Jiangxi province said more than 18,000 Covid patients had been admitted to major medical institutions in the province in the two weeks to Thursday, including nearly 500 severe cases but none. death.

Hospitalizations peaked at 28,859 through December 4, the highest figure reported in China since the start of the pandemic.

Zero-Covid policy

After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, China defined its “zero COVID” measures which were severe, but not out of step with what many other countries were doing to try to contain the virus. While most other countries viewed health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, China stuck to its strategy.

Incoming travelers were required to take a PCR test before flying and quarantine in a hotel for five days and at home for three days upon arrival. It may sound strict, but before the regulations were updated, travelers had to take two PCR tests before flying and self-quarantine for seven days in a hotel and three days at home. Before that, the quarantine period was 14 days.

Travelers on domestic flights, trains or buses who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 must quarantine for five days at designated sites, plus three days at home. Prior to the November changes, the quarantine time was longer and close contacts of the person in close contact with someone with Covid-19 also had to self-isolate. People who have visited areas in China deemed “high risk” must also quarantine for seven days at home.

In China, individuals must show their personal ‘green code’ – indicating they are negative for COVID-19 – when entering public places like shopping malls and restaurants, or when using public transport .

Likewise, office buildings are locked down if someone in the building tests positive for Covid-19 until the building can be disinfected, a process that typically took several days.

Weary of the policy that has confined millions of people to their homes in an attempt to isolate any infection, and with an eye to the freedoms enjoyed elsewhere in the world, protests have erupted in China in recent days.

The Chinese Covid Rebellion

On Nov. 26, a fire at an apartment building in China’s northwest Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine under strict lockdown measures that left many residents from the region stuck at home for more than three months. The incident immediately sparked furious questions about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by locked doors or other virus checks. Authorities denied this, but the incident became the target of public frustration over checks.

Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping faced a wave of public anger not seen in decades, sparked by his “zero Covid” strategy which was about to enter its fourth year.

Protesters had taken to the streets in cities like Shanghai and Beijing, criticizing politics, clashing with police — and even calling on Xi to stand down.

Most protesters complained of excessive restrictions, but some turned their anger on Xi, China’s most powerful leader since at least the 1980s.

People had gathered in the semi-autonomous city in southern Hong Kong, where the pro-democracy movement has been all but stifled by a harsh crackdown following months-long protests that began in 2019.

Slogans such as “no PCR tests but freedom!” and “oppose the dictatorship, do not be slaves!” were chanted in the streets.

In Hong Kong, Chinese University protesters displayed posters saying, “Don’t be afraid. Do not forget. Do Not Forgive”, and sang in particular “Do You Hear the People Sing? from the musical “Les Miserables”. Most hid their faces behind blank white sheets of paper.

Following the protests, the authorities’ response was largely muted. According to media reports, some Shanghai police officers used pepper spray to chase away protesters, and some protesters were arrested and chased away on a bus. However, China’s vast internal security apparatus is notorious for identifying people it sees as troublemakers and kicking them out of their homes when few are watching.

Why should the world be concerned?

Epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding recently warned that “more than 60% of China’s population and 10% of Earth’s population will likely be infected in the next 90 days” due to Covid-19.

Although the virus primarily caused the outbreak in China, it has been found in the United States, Denmark, Germany, France and India.

Chinese experts have said it is much more transmissible than previous coronavirus strains.

The BF.7 Omicron subvariants have the “strongest infection capacity” to date and pose a risk of “hidden spread”, according to Beijing-based expert Li Tongzeng.

The United States has said Beijing’s surprise decision to let the coronavirus run free is of concern to the world. “The toll of the virus is of concern to the rest of the world given the size of China’s GDP, given the size of the Chinese economy. It’s not just good for China to be in a stronger position vis- to Covid, but it’s also good for the rest of the world. We, the United States, continue to be a leading force for countries around the world in providing vaccines and helping the country to overcome the acute phase of the virus. We certainly hope that this will also be the case soon in the PRC,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Some scientists have warned that the uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 in China could spur the emergence of new variants, which could reverse progress made globally in containing the pandemic.

Ryan said the explosive spike in cases in China was not exclusively due to the lifting of many of the country’s restrictive policies and that it was impossible to stop the transmission of omicron, the most infectious variant ever seen. COVID-19.

To date, China has refused to license Western-made messenger RNA vaccines, which have been shown to be more effective than locally-made vaccines. Beijing has agreed to allow the import of a shipment of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, for Germans living in China.

Additionally, the international health body has suggested that China’s definition of Covid deaths is too narrow, saying the country limits it to people with respiratory failure.

