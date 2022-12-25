Politics
John Curtice warns Tory vote ‘collapsed’ in 2022 with Labor winning Blair-style poll lead
The Conservative electoral bloc has crumbled as Labor has taken a Tony Blair-style lead through 2022, election guru Sir John Curtice has warned.
In its annual poll of polls, shared exclusively with Ithe leading political academic showed the Tories plunged into a 31-point deficit deep into the Truss era before recovering modestly after Rishi Sunak came to power.
But he added the party may struggle to improve further due to Labour’s dominance, nearly 50% of the vote, and dwindling support from Leave voters who previously strongly backed the Tories.
At the end of 2021, the Tories trailed Labor by seven points, a margin that remained roughly steady throughout last month’s Boris Johnson turmoil as Partygate allegations mounted.
In August, after Mr Johnson resigned, Labor’s lead swelled to 10 points, then a chasm began to open up in September, with Labor climbing to 47% and the Tories falling to 27%.
The government’s nadir came in October, after the disastrous mini-budget that left the Tories at 22% while Labor was backed at 53%. By the end of the year, the opposition lead had stood at 20 points, enough for a landslide victory if replicated in the next general election.
The year saw Tory support plummet following a series of unforced errors and a deteriorating economic backdrop, Sir John said I. Although the election of Rishi Sunak has helped stabilize the Tory ship, the party still finds itself much further behind in the polls than it was when Boris Johnson was forced out.
He said the volatility seen in polls this year was not unprecedented, with 2019 also producing wild swings in voting intentions, but Sir John added that that year had seen Labor as well as the Tories s collapse in the polls. He said this year Labor is in a stronger position than at any time since it was ousted from power in 2010 and points to the kind of polls the party has enjoyed in the years leading up to it. the 1997 elections.
The fall in Tory ratings was largely due to declining support from voters who backed Leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum. While 74% of this group voted Conservative in the last election and 53% still backed the party in January, now only 43% do, with 30% planning to vote Labor and 13% endorsing Reform UK.
Labor consolidated their lead among Remainers, with 57% support partly at the expense of the Liberal Democrats, now down to 11% among Remainers, from a peak of 17% in the summer.
Sir John said: Boris Johnson managed to turn around his party’s fortunes in 2019 by winning the support of Leave voters who said they would back the Brexit Party. But this still potentially fragile coalition has largely collapsed.
The average was compiled by Sir John, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, from surveys carried out by 16 different polling firms over the year.
Full verdict from Sir John Curtices
The year saw Conservative support plummet following a series of unforced errors and a deteriorating economic backdrop.
The party started the year late in the polls for the first time in this Parliament following the Partygate allegations which first emerged late last year, and never showed any signs recovery.
On the contrary, the eventual fall of Boris Johnson this summer was followed by a leadership race in which Labor’s lead grew, produced a winner whose election failed to give his rebounded in the polls and whose fiscal event of September 23 caused market turmoil and another dramatic decline in the popularity of its parties.
And although the election of Rishi Sunak has helped stabilize the Tory ship, the party still finds itself much further behind in the polls than it was when Boris Johnson was forced out.
Conservative MPs might take comfort in knowing that such volatility of their parties in the polls is not unprecedented. In 2019, the Conservatives rose from just 24% ahead of the European elections in May to 45% in the general elections in December.
However, on this occasion most of the damage was done by the Brexit party and, at just 28% in the polls, Labor was just as struggling. Although there has been a slight increase in support for Reform UK over the past two months, this time around it has been Labor who have mostly benefited from the Tory’s misfortune.
Since the September fiscal event, the party has regularly enjoyed poll leads of 10 points or more, putting the party in a stronger position than at any time since it was ousted from power in 2010 and referring to the kind of polls the party enjoyed in the years leading up to the 1997 election. That, of course, is hardly a comforting precedent for Tory MPs.
Boris Johnson managed to turn around his party’s fortunes in 2019 by winning the support of Leave voters who said they would back the Brexit Party. But this still potentially fragile coalition has largely collapsed.
Today, just over 40% of those who voted Leave in 2016 support the Conservatives, well below the 74% who did in 2019. In 2019, those voters were won over by the promise to make Brexit happen. But now that that has been done, they, like everyone else, seek competent government at home and now doubt that the Tories can provide it.
