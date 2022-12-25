Trump Says ‘Merry Christmas Everyone, Including Radical Left Marxists’





Former President Donald Trump literally wished everyone a Merry Christmas, with a heavy dose of sarcasm, on Christmas Eve via his portal on Truth Social.

Greetings from Trump around five hours before midnight on the East Coast included “lamestream media”, the FBI and “radical leftist Marxists”. Trump finalized his brief message with “LOVE TO ALL!”

Here’s what Trump wrote on Christmas Eve.

“Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the radical leftist Marxists who are trying to destroy our country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation who illegally coerce and pay off social media, and LameStream to lobby for a mentally challenged Democrat on the brilliant, clairvoyant, and United States love Donald J. Trump, and, of course, the Department of Injustice, who appointed a special “prosecutor” who, along with his wife and family, HATE “Trump” more than anyone else on earth. LOVE TO ALL!”

A hat tops a Christmas tree during a ‘Merry Christmas’ rally hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump at the Kellogg Arena on December 18, 2019 in Battle Creek, Michigan. Trump wished “ALL” a Merry Christmas on December 24, 2022 via his Truth Social page. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump’s post on Truth Social came shortly after he did another dig on Jan. 6, calling it a “HOAX” like the “other scams the disinformation-laden Democrats have been planting for years.”

“The Jan. 6 report of the deselection committee is a hoax, no different from RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA and all the other scams the disinformation-laden Democrats have been planting for years. If I wasn’t leading many in the polls, against both parties, this streak of lies and lies would end quickly I won in 2016, I did much better in 2020 (RIGGED!), and radical Marxists don’t want run against me or MAGA in 2024. I had almost nothing to do with Jan 6. FREE SPEECH!”

Trump left office on January 20, 2021 but has not been out of the spotlight during this time, especially in the past two months. Trump has announced he will run for president again in 2024, his Twitter account was reinstated by Elon Musk after a popularity poll, and the January 6 Committee’s public hearings concluded last week.

