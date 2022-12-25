Why China’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy prompted historic protests

The Covid-19 pandemic that began nearly three years ago has tested many nuances of human behavior and endurance. And in these difficult times, the world has also witnessed many bizarre incidents and policies that often bordered on the violation of human rights. In India, for example, the sudden government-imposed lockdown has led to a migrant worker crisis, leaving thousands unemployed and walking hundreds of miles defenseless in the face of a pandemic. And now, China’s “zero-COVID policy” is yet another state intervention facing international media laxity after sparking widespread discontent among its people.

In recent weeks, Chinese authorities have moved to relax zero covid measures, a move encouraged by weeks of nationwide protests against President Xi Jinping and his government’s authoritarian rules. A series of untoward incidents has stoked that anger among citizens, who together staged the biggest protests the communist nation has ever seen in decades.

The historic protests erupted after a number of disturbing incidents that amounted to state excesses and human rights abuses, ultimately culminating in popular anger spilling onto the streets. The government’s strict containment and quarantine measures have led to the separation of several families. In several cases, the strict lockdown that prohibited people from leaving containment areas has caused injuries and deaths during emergencies such as fire or natural disasters.

Locked up during the earthquake: “It’s okay if I die inside the building, at least I didn’t get infected”

A huge roar and shouting followed after reports surfaced of several people being trapped in buildings during a 6.6 magnitude earthquake on September 5 in Chengdu. At least 65 people perished in the tremors, with many blaming the strict lockdown for a higher death toll.

“Guess it’s ok if I die inside the building, at least I haven’t been infected,” one commenter sarcastically wrote on a social media post, after videos showed panicked residents trapped behind chained doors, screaming and begging to be released. The entrance and exit doors of said building had been locked due to zero covid restrictions.

Employee exodus from Apple factory: Workers travel hundreds of miles to their hometown

An exodus of employees was seen at Foxconn’s Apple factory in Zhengzhou in late October after zero covid restrictions were imposed. Since a few workers tested positive for the virus, access to the industrial area where the plant is located has been suspended and workers have been forcibly quarantined inside the premises.

Images of workers scaling metal fences have spread on social media, showing many struggling to flee as they undertake long barefoot journeys to escape quarantine. Reports also suggested that workers were not allowed to take advantage of transport services on these arduous journeys.

Revolt against containment orders: explosion in Guangzhou

In an unprecedented public demonstration of defiance against authoritarian measures, residents of the city of Guangzhou, mostly migrant workers, rebelled against security personnel, attacking officers and overturning police vehicles.

Guangzhou is an industrial hub in southern China and the city’s population consists mainly of migrant workers engaged mainly in construction, factories and textile units. The nature of the job does not allow for remote working and the lockdown has resulted in severe loss of income and livelihood. As quarantined residents lacked food, medical supplies, income, but above all patience, a revolt erupted against strict covid control measures.

Zero COVID bans putting out the fire, literally: apartment fire in Urumqi

An accidental fire that broke out in a high-rise building in Xinjiang on November 24 killed ten people and injured several others, but also served as an immediate spark for revolutionary anti-government protests in China.

Videos of the blaze have been widely shared on social media and in a startling revelation it was discovered that fire trucks were reportedly prevented from entering the Urumqi compound due to political restrictions. zero COVID, which boiled the anger of the population.

Medical care denied during a medical emergency: abuse in quarantine centers

Frustrations doubled after reports of covid restrictions limiting access to emergency medical care surfaced. In one such incident that came to light on November 18, a four-month-old baby died at a quarantine center in Zhengzhou after paramedics refused to attend to her.

The girl’s father noticed that the child had diarrhea and was vomiting repeatedly and called an ambulance. But paramedics demanded the quarantine hotel carry out antigen tests before agreeing to see them. After the covid test came back negative, doctors refused to see the child ‘on the grounds that she was not seriously ill’. BBC reported.

This news follows several similar incidents of people in containment zones being denied emergency medical care due to the strict zero covid policy. In November, reports of a woman suffering a miscarriage in the southwestern city of Chongqing after coronavirus restrictions led to treatment delays were also reported.

Furthermore, allegations of neglect and poor living conditions in quarantine centers have also sparked resentment among the population, who had been kept bound by covid-related restrictions for three years.

Economic costs of prolonged confinements

Some of China’s biggest economic centers, including Shanghai, Beijing and Zhengzhou, have seen prolonged shutdowns, halting production. China’s economy has suffered huge economic losses due to the zero-covid policy, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating that it delayed the Asian giant’s GDP growth to 2.5% in the first half of the year. 2022.

Besides halting production and closing small businesses, mandates under the zero covid regime have also had an immense financial cost. For example, the rules required people to take near-daily covid tests, as a negative PCR was required to enter subways, parks and other public spaces. In this regard, the CSIS report pointed out that mass testing on such a scale would represent almost 1.5% of the country’s GDP.

Moreover, the establishment, maintenance and management of quarantine centers, in addition to forcibly dragging patients into them, have also imposed immense financial strains on local governments.

All of these factors, combined with a state of anxiety, helplessness and trauma that culminated in severe restrictions for three years, drove people to participate in mass protests against Xi Jinping’s government in late November. As people demanded a ‘return to freedom’ from strict zero covid measures, banners appeared in many cities calling Xi a ‘dictator’ and a ‘traitor’.

With a relaxation of the intrusive policy, mass testing, mandatory hospitalizations, general closures, etc. have been dropped as Beijing shifts to a “living with the virus” approach. But experts have warned that the storm is far from over in China. With low vaccination rates and a sudden slowdown in travel likely to unleash pent-up travel and leisure demand, the country is seeing an incalculable rise in virus-related infections and deaths.

The opacity surrounding the number of cases and the narrow definitions for counting the number of deaths do not help in better preparation. Images of overcrowded crematoriums and overwhelmed hospitals revealed the plight of the population. In this context, a resurgence of the virus has hit the country, and it remains prudent to take careful measures to protect lives in order to continue living with the virus.