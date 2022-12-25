CM Elahi to dissolve Punjab Assembly after vote of confidence, says Imran Khan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Sunday he was “confident” that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi would dissolve the provincial assembly after winning the vote of confidence.

Earlier this week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) reinstated Elahi as chief minister of the country’s largest province on the condition that he not dissolve the legislature but not prevent him from voting for confidence. .

The court will resume hearing the case on January 11 and Imran Khan, speaking to senior journalists in the provincial capital today, said Parvez Elahi would put the vote of confidence ahead of him.

Following the confidence vote, the PTI plans to dissolve not only the legislature in Punjab but also the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ousted prime minister has said.

“When the two assemblies have been dissolved, then the [government] will be forced to hold general elections,” the ex-prime minister said, adding that if the polls are delayed even after the PTI’s decision, “it will not affect” the party.

Defending the delay in dissolving the assemblies, the PTI leader said the party needed to convince its allies before taking the major step.

The PTI and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) are currently holding consultations on the date of dissolution and adjustment of seats before going to the polls. However, for the disbandment date, the PML-Q has repeatedly said that it awaits Imran’s instructions.

But both the PTI and the PML-Q have stressed that the assemblies will be dissolved sooner or later.

‘Real Freedom’ On the 146th birthday of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the PTI leader lamented that the nation had forgotten his vision.

Imran, in a series of tweets, said one of the main reasons why Pakistanis have not been able to realize Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan is the absence of justice through the rule of law.

This in turn protects them from capture by the state and government elite. Unfortunately in Pakistan the rule of law was never allowed to take hold, the capture of the country by the elite allowed powerful institutions and mafias to remain above the law as if it were their right.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2022

The head of the PTI said that justice guarantees equality before the law for all citizens. “It leads to haqeeqi azadi, true freedom and the protection of citizens’ rights,” he said.

The deposed prime minister said justice protects the nation from elite capture.

“Unfortunately in Pakistan, because the rule of law was never allowed to take hold, elite control of the country allowed powerful institutions and mafias to remain above the law as if was their right.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suchtv.pk/pakistan/general/item/117983-cm-elahi-will-dissolve-punjab-assembly-after-trust-vote-says-imran-khan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos