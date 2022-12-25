Jan. 6 report details coordination between Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The committee’s more than 800-page final report from Jan. 6 details how Republicans in Nevada planned and then participated in a scheme to try to falsely declare former President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election.

Although real voters in the state submitted verified documentation for President Joe Biden, the Nevada GOP attempted to validate its own votes. While publicly agreeing with the president’s allegations of widespread fraud, some working with the president privately noted that the allegations were false.

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald was asked about a major plan and Trump’s desire to go into full attack mode after the 2020 election, according to an account of his committee testimony.

I was on the phone this morning with the President, Eric Trump, Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani. There is a major plan, McDonald said in a text message Nov. 4, 2020, according to the committee.

In this June 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, is greeted by Nevada State GOP Chairman Michael McDonald as he arrives at the podium to speak during the Nevada Republican Party convention at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/LE Baskow, File)

No media had called the presidential race in Nevada until several days after the election due to the tally of mail-in votes in Clark County.

McDonald invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 200 times during questioning on February 24, 2022 before the committee. As 8 News Now investigators first reported this summer, the FBI seized his phone as part of the investigation.

Nevada GOP board member Jim Graffenreid was also interviewed by the committee. It was also filed on February 24. He also invoked the Fifth Amendment several times.

In December 2020, 8 News Now investigators reported that six Republican party voters in Nevada signed documents signaling their support for Trump in a token ceremony devoid of any legal basis. The event, held in Carson City, coincided with the official state-sanctioned count on December 14, 2020.

Hours after the formal state process ended, video accompanied a tweet from the Nevada GOP, saying, History made today in Carson City, as footage showed Republican voters signing papers on a table. The event was broadcast live on a YouTube channel called Right Side Broadcasting Network. The video has since been deleted.

Our brave voters standing up for what is right and voting for @realDonaldTrump, the States Parties Twitter account later tweeted. We believe in fair elections and will continue the fight against voter fraud in the Silver State!

The certificate received by the National Archives is significantly different from the official state-sealed certificate and reads: We, the undersigned, being the duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America of the State of Nevada, does not hereby certify six electoral votes for Trump.

The goal was to force Congress to decide on the presidential election, according to people interviewed by the committee. A Trump campaign legal adviser, Kenneth Chesebro, emailed a bogus Nevada election organizer about the plan, the committee found.

The signed Nevada Republican Party certificate as received by the National Archives. (KLAS)

Chesebro’s contemporary communications make it clear that the goal was to get Congress to act on the bogus electoral votes, according to the report. He emailed a fake voter organizer in Nevada that “the purpose of sending electoral votes to Congress is to provide an opportunity to debate electoral irregularities in Congress and to keep alive the possibility that votes can be returned to Trump”. ‘

Nevada law requires the secretary of state to oversee the meeting of state voters. Nevadas Electoral College met via Zoom in a formal ceremony with the Secretary of State’s office on December 14.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske is a Republican. Her party censured her for defending the election, which she oversaw.

In numerous interviews, the committee reiterated claims that Republican campaign operatives and Trump knew the former president’s claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election were false.

The actual state election certification versus the one sent by the Republican Party of Nevada. (KLAS)

Sir, we did dozens of investigations, hundreds of interviews, Richard Donoghue, the former acting deputy attorney general, told the committee, according to his final report. The main claims are not supported by the evidence developed. We looked in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada. Were doing our job.

Three days before the United States Capitol uprising on January 6, Donoghue told the former president: We checked that out, and there’s nothing to it, according to the report.

Earlier this year, the 8 News Now investigators received a copy of the fake election certificates and the envelope they came in.

The outside of the envelope accompanying the documents has been stamped and checked by the US Postal Service and is addressed and sent by certified mail to the National Archives in the rural town of Minden, Nevada, 8 News Now investigators reported earlier. This year. USPS timestamps indicate the package arrived in Washington, DC on December 22.

After receiving the bogus Nevada GOP electoral votes, the U.S. Senate Congressman noted that the document contained no state seal and no evidence that the votes were cast by the state executive. for signature by voters, according to the report.

Video of former President Donald Trump plays on a screen, as the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite, File)

In a statement after the event, Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald said party voters gathered in Carson City due to ongoing legal battles to overturn the election results, however, all remedies legal claims were lost in court before December 14, 2020.

The Nevada Supreme Court has denied Trump’s campaign request to overturn the state election results and declare the president the winner on Dec. 8. Biden won Nevada by more than 33,000 votes, a result the court certified in November.

The Nevada Republican Party had delivered four boxes containing reports alleging fraud to Cegavskes’ office in March 2021. In multiple statements, party leaders said they had delivered more than 122,000 documents supporting allegations of fraud.

In Nevada in 2020, 10 dead voters voted on their behalf and 10 people voted twice, News Now’s 8 investigators learned from a report by the secretary of state, well below initial claims by state Republicans and nationals alleging nearly 4,000 individual cases of electoral fraud. .

A review of reports found that 10 possibly deceased voters voted on their behalf, the report said, citing data from the Bureau of Vital Statistics.

The committee’s report notes their findings on deceased voters in Georgia.

In early November, Trump’s attorneys discovered that many people listed by the campaign as dead were in fact alive and well, according to the report. At the beginning of December, Eric Herschmann advised the chief of staff [Mark] Meadows by text message that Trump’s legal team had determined that the claim of more than 10,000 deceased people voting in Georgia was not accurate.

In a Nevada case, Donald Kirk Hartle, who told 8 News Now investigators in November 2020 that someone stole his late wife’s ballot and voted, actually voted himself, said officials. The Rosemarie Hartles ballot was one of two cited by Nevada Republicans and national party leaders as evidence of voter fraud in Nevada.

8 News Now investigators first reported that Hartle, 56, a registered Republican, was facing two charges related to the 2020 election. In court last November, Hartle pleaded guilty to a charge of having voted more than once in the same election. Hartle had reached an agreement with prosecutors to avoid jail time and to change his plea after a year.

Last November, Judge Carli Kierny fined Hartle $2,000 and ordered him out of trouble. Having fulfilled that requirement in November 2022, Judge Bita Yeager accepted Hartles’ updated guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of conspiring to vote more than once in an election.

While alleging fraud in the 2020 election, Republican leaders in Nevada did not make the same claim for the 2022 primary or the 2022 general election, which followed the same procedures.

Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Elections Department, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. Vote counting, even in races where a winner may be called on election night, does not stop until every eligible ballot has been checked and counted, and that takes time – sometimes a few days. , even a week or more. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file)

Audits and lawsuits filed in states, including Nevada, have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020. Hartle was the only case the Nevada Attorney General’s office has prosecuted so far in relation to the 2020 elections.

Nevada voting machines do not have a modem and print a paper record.

The Nevada GOP, McDonald’s or other fake voters have responded to repeated requests for comment over the past year.

