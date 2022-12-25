PM Modi congratulates new Nepali Prime Minister Prachanda









YEARS |

Update: December 25, 2022 10:40 p.m.

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” on his election as Prime Minister of Nepal. Speaking to his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to working with ‘Prachanda’ to further strengthen the ‘friendship’ between India and Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the “unique relationship” between the two nations is based on a “deep cultural connection” and people-to-people ties. He tweeted: “Warmest congratulations @cmprachanda on being elected Prime Minister of Nepal. The unique relationship between India and Nepal is based on deep cultural ties and warm people-to-people ties. I look forward to work with you to deepen strengthen this friendship.”

On Sunday, Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari appointed Pushpa Maoist Center leader Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” as the country’s prime minister, the Nepalese president’s office announced. “Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) will be sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Nepal tomorrow at 4 p.m. (local time),” the Nepalese president’s office announced. Dahal was appointed Prime Minister of Nepal for the third time after winning the support of 169 MPs to form the new government. Dahal, also known as ‘Prachanda, served as Prime Minister of Nepal from 2008 to 2009 and again from 2016 to 2017.

Earlier in the day, Prachanda filed a petition with the President claiming the post of Prime Minister of Nepal soon after a six-party coalition decided to back him to form the next government.

“A coalition of 6 parties has decided to project Pushpa Kamal Dahal as Prime Minister. An agreement has been reached. Dahal will lead the government for two and a half years and the CPN-UML will be in power for the remaining two and a half years. -a year and a half,” said Barshaman Pun, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center).

In the new coalition, the CPN-UML has 78 deputies, the Maoist Center 32, the Rastriya Swatantra Party 20, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party 14, the Janata Samajbadi Party 12, the Janamat Party 6, the Nagarik Unmukti Party has four deputies and three Independent lawmakers support Pushpa. Kamal Dahal. Prachanda now has the support of 169 MPs.

Earlier on Sunday, Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel said the Maoist Center had decided to leave the ruling coalition. Confirming the Maoist Center’s decision by telephone with ANI, Nepali Congress senior official Ram Chandra Paudel said that Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” left the coalition meeting on Sunday after saying that “the coalition had lost its relevance”. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pm-modi-congratulates-nepals-new-premier-prachanda20221225224038 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

