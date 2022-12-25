Politics
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is a quick learner
Rishi Sunak
The most surprising thing about Rishi Sunak as prime minister is that he doesn’t look surprised. He hasn’t been in politics for long. He became an MP only seven years ago. Yet there he is, in number 10, as if he had always expected to be there. Everyone said he wouldn’t be so popular when he stopped doling out huge amounts of borrowed money and the higher tax bills came in, and everyone was right. He misjudged the first of several budget-like events, failing to help the poor with rising prices, and was later brought down by revelations about his wife’s non-dom status and his own card. American green, which he kept until last year.
And yet, when Boris Johnson managed to overtake him in the self-destruct steeplechase in July, Sunak was still the best option – in the eyes of Tory MPs – to succeed him.
A more experienced and cynical politician would have seized the chance for redemption and run a leadership campaign that was ruthlessly focused on what the members of the Conservative Party wanted, because they would be the ones to make the final choice. Instead, Sunak decided to run a campaign based on telling party members what they didn’t want to hear. Specifically, what they didn’t want to hear was that increased borrowing to pay for tax cuts was a “fairy tale”. The more these party members suspected, deep down, that what Sunak was telling them was true, the less they liked him.
So they voted for Liz Truss, who ruthlessly focused on what they wanted and told them what they wanted to hear. Even if that meant calling Emmanuel Macron an enemy, saying she would ignore Nicola Sturgeon and describing solar panels in the countryside as an eyesore.
Sunak could wait for Truss to fail, but by the time she did, the party would be looking for new leadership, I assumed, rather than looking to someone who had already lost a leadership election. If Truss survived long enough to lose the next general election, it seemed unlikely that the party would choose Sunak as leader of the opposition. I didn’t think Sunak would go to California to make more money – I didn’t think that was what motivated him; I thought he might be looking for a big public service job on the world stage. So I thought he was being unrealistic when his friends told me he thought he needed to be in the Commons to have a future in politics.
But what no one could expect was how quickly Truss dismantled his own government. In just 49 days, it was over (yes, 49, not 44; it was after 44 days that she announced that she would resign; it took another five days for her replacement to be elected unopposed).
Rarely in politics has defeat turned into victory so suddenly. Sunak lost in September and was prime minister in October. The annulment of the leadership election result was like a VAR decision that took seven weeks. As Robert Hutton wrote, “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some are pursued down the road by a greatness that is determined to impose itself upon them.”
After a software glitch in his first media appearance, a robotic monologue on camera at Conservative HQ, Sunak regained his composure. Within minutes, he had regained the confidence of someone who had won the leadership election (if you skipped the last part).
By the time he took over, we had learned several new things about him. He learns quickly. By the end of the leadership election, he had developed a Blairite manic ease warning party members that Trussonomics would end in tears, and he managed to outperform any of the opinion polls predicted. And the third is that it is resilient.
In his 60 days as prime minister, those lessons have been reinforced. He learned something about cynical politics. His cabinet was a ruthless attempt to buy off as many factions as possible, from Andrew Mitchell on the left to Suella Braverman on the right. He is still learning how to play politics in front of voters. He said he was not going to the climate summit in Egypt before saying he was. Having taken a slightly too adamant stance in refusing to consider extra money for nurses, he seemed open in a TV clip yesterday to a one-off payment: “We’d be happy to talk about all these things, and the secretary at the health has its door, the door of the government, is always open to have these talks.
He’s also physically resilient, flying to Bali and back on Jeremy Hunt’s Fall Statement Day, the latest of many budget-like events this year. We learned new things about him. Each prime minister has a distinct style of government. Small details such as the notebook he appears to be using to give the impression that he is listening intently and intends to act on what people tell him, which has featured in recent photos taken by the Downing Street photographer. And great things, like his attention to detail.
We knew this during the coronavirus crisis, when he was the only minister to challenge Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance on their figures (“But that’s not what he says in the appendix to your report”), but we have seen more now. When Sunak announced the government’s asylum policy plan on Monday, he was privy to the details in a way that Boris Johnson never was and Truss had no time to be.
