US Capitol Riot Report





The report was the culmination of 18 months of work by congressional investigators

Washington:

Donald Trump should never again be allowed to run for public office after inciting an insurrection, lawmakers investigating last year’s assault on the US Capitol have concluded in their final report.

The recommendation led a list of proposals from the 845-page document aimed at ensuring there will be no repeat of the deadly riot the ex-president is accused of orchestrating in a failed attempt to cling to power after losing the 2020 elections.

“Our country has gone too far to allow a defeated president to turn into a successful tyrant by subverting our democratic institutions (and) fomenting violence,” panel chair Bennie Thompson said in an introduction to the report. published Thursday evening.

The document urges lawmakers to legislate so that Trump and others who “engaged in insurrection” can be barred from holding office — “whether federal or state, civilian or military.”

Trump has announced his intention to run for the White House again in 2024.

The report was the culmination of 18 months of work by congressional investigators who interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses to establish the root cause of the attack, which they blamed squarely on the Republican billionaire.

The committee also recommended reforms to election law, a federal crackdown on extremist groups, and the designation of Congress’ certification of the presidential elections as a “special national security event” along with the annual speech on the state of the union.

It was the panel’s final act before it was dissolved as the House of Representatives moved to Republican control in January.

The party has opposed the inquiry at every stage and the reversal of the balance of power casts doubt on the possibility that most of the recommendations will ever be adopted.

– Multiple investigations – Trump released a statement on his Truth Social platform misrepresenting the role of Democratic leaders in security preparations before the attack and decrying a “witch hunt”, as he does with most of the investigations accusing him of misconduct.

The report contained plenty of detail but few new revelations, as the committee’s seven Democrats and two rebel Republicans had already laid out their case against Trump in eight blockbuster public hearings this summer.

At their final public meeting on Monday, the panel referred the tycoon to the Justice Department on four potential charges: obstruction of official process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, misrepresentation to the government, and incitement to the insurrection.

Essentially, Trump is accused of spending months lying to his supporters that the 2020 election was stolen from him, of attempting to bribe federal and state officials, of fomenting a mob to storm the Capitol when he knew he was armed and doing nothing for hours to stop the violence.

The panel began turning over transcripts and other documents to independent prosecutor Jack Smith, who oversees federal investigations into Trump’s role in the riot and his handling of poorly-kept government secrets at his Florida beach club.

“If the evidence is as we have presented it, I am confident that the Justice Department will indict former President Trump,” committee chairman Thompson told CNN ahead of the report’s release.

Trump, 76, twice impeached, also faces criminal and civil investigations into his business practices and his efforts to reverse his electoral defeat in the swing state of Georgia.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video of the Day

Watch: Mumbaikars sing and dance at Marine Drive to celebrate Christmas

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/donald-trump-should-never-hold-office-again-us-report-on-capitol-riot-3637834 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos