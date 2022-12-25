Trkiye ‘in talks’ with Russia over Syrian airspace





Ground operation against Syrian Kurdish YPG militia still ongoing, Turkish Defense Minister says Ankara has held talks with Moscow on the use of Syrian airspace in a possible cross-border military operation against the Kurdish YPG militia, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday, quoted by media. “We are in talks with Russia on all issues, including the opening of airspace,” Akar told reporters. However, he admitted that the Turkish authorities had not yet received “clear and definitive answer” about this, reports the daily Hrriyet. He was commenting on whether Ankara was still considering an incursion into the YPG-held area in northern Syria, and whether Moscow would open up airspace for an operation against the Kurdish group, which Trkiye considers a terrorist organization. “We have done and are doing everything we need to protect our borders and keep our people and our nation safe. No one should expect Trkiye to abstain,” he added. Akar said. In November, Ankara launched a cross-border air campaign, Operation Claw Sword, after a deadly bomb attack in central Istanbul, which it blamed on “PKK/YPG terrorists.” The PKK is a Kurdish militant force based in Turkey that has waged a decades-long guerrilla warfare against the government. The YPG is a Kurdish militia based in Syria. Both groups have denied any involvement in the attack, which killed six people and injured more than 80 others. As part of the operation, Turkish warplanes carried out a series of strikes destroying several targets in Syria and Iraq, believed to be linked to the PKK and YPG. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the air campaign was “just the beginning” and his country may soon launch a ground offensive into Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev has urged Ankara to “show restraint in order to avoid an escalation of tensions” in the country. Lavrentyev stressed the importance of finding a peaceful solution to the “Kurdish Question” adding that Russia, which has been helping Syria fight terrorism since 2015, was ready to work with all interested parties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/273266438/trkiye-in-talks-with-russia-on-syria-airspace The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos