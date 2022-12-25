



Former President Donald Trump shared a Truth Social Christmas message to Americans on Sunday, saying the United States is “dying from within” because of the “horror spectacle” at the US-Mexico border.

“On this very cold but beautiful Christmas Day, look at our nation NOW on the southern border compared to just a short time ago under the Trump administration,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

He continued: “We had the SAFEST frontier in our history, compared to the ‘horror spectacle’ that is currently taking place, with record numbers of people, many of them hardened criminals (including killers, human traffickers and drug traffickers), OUR COUNTRY at a rate we have never seen before. The United States is dying from within.

Trump also wished everyone a “Merry Christmas” Saturday on Truth Social, including “radical left-wing Marxists who are trying to destroy our country.”

Inset, former President Donald Trump is seen at Mar-a-Lago announcing his candidacy for President. Migrants are seen waiting to board a bus in Eagle Pass, Texas on December 19. US-Mexico border. (Photo by VERONICA G. CARDENAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S.-Mexico border has been a hot topic for Democrats and Republicans recently due to rising border crossings and Title 42, the Trump-era immigration policy that was set to expire last Wednesday. The policy allows authorities to deport migrants from the United States to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily extended it last Monday by suspending an appeals court ruling.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott welcomed the decision on Twitter and said, “Texas and other states insist the Court leaves Title 42 in place. Today’s order is a step in this direction. This helps to prevent illegal immigration.”

BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has STOPPED the lifting of Title 42 at this time.

Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place.

Today’s order is a step in that direction.

This prevents illegal immigration.

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 19, 2022

Meanwhile, some GOP members are skeptical of the Biden administration’s motives for asking for a delay in repealing Title 42.

Texas Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, tweeted on Tuesday: “You can’t make this up. The Biden administration is strongly back and forth on Title 42. Where is [the] secret plan once it expires? Or is it a secret that they have no plan?”

You can’t make this up. The Biden administration feels strongly back and forth on Title 42. Where is the secret plan once it expires? Where is the secret that they have no plan? https://t.co/8tp2j1H85J

— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) December 21, 2022

Political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Sunday, “The issue of border security is complex and important and has implications for many aspects of public policy, including national security, immigration and trade.”

He continued: “Political leaders should engage in discussions and debate on how best to address this issue and work to find solutions that address the needs and concerns of all stakeholders.”

Agranoff also stressed the importance that these conversations be based on “factual information” and also respect “the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their nationality or immigration status.”

