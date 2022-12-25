CM Elahi to dissolve Punjab Assembly after vote of confidence, says Imran Khan





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said he was “confident” that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi would dissolve the provincial assembly after winning the vote of confidence.

Earlier this week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) reinstated Elahi as chief minister of the country’s largest province on the condition that he not dissolve the legislature but prevent him from voting confidence .

Imran Khan told senior journalists in the provincial capital today that Parvez Elahi would take the vote of confidence before the court resumes hearing the case on January 11.

The PTI intends to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab legislatures after the vote of confidence, according to the ousted prime minister.

“When the two assemblies were dissolved, then the [government] will be forced to hold general elections,” the former prime minister said, adding that if the polls are delayed even after the PTI’s decision, “it will not affect” the party.

Defending the delay in dissolving the assemblies, the PTI leader said the party needed to convince its allies before taking the major step.

Reiterating his prediction on general ballots, the PTI leader said he expected elections to be held in April 2023 just a day after saying they could be held in March or April.

Earlier, PTI leader Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that his parties, MNAS, would go to the National Assembly on Wednesday for the acceptance of their resignations as members of the lower house of parliament.

The PTI had announced mass resignations from the NA in April this year, a day after party leader Imran Khans was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence and shortly before Shehbaz Sharif was elected to his estate.

The then NA vice-president, Qasim Suri, as acting president of the chambers, subsequently accepted the resignation of 123 PTI deputies. However, incumbent President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf later decided to check the resignations and eventually accepted the resignations of only 11 lawmakers on July 27, with the PTI excluding the acceptance of a few resignations.

Despite his insistence that he can only accept “voluntary and genuine” resignations, Ashraf called on party lawmakers to appear before him on Thursday to have their resignations verified.

