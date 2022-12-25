The art of detecting political bullshit | Policy





Aditya Chakrabortty (Here’s the Essential Skill for Assessing Our Politics: Knowing the Difference Between Lies and Bullshit, December 22) asks why so many people buy into political bullshit. I think the answer is that some people have the cognitive ability to choose their own facts and realities, and believe them wholeheartedly. These people are the butt of political bullshit, which always paints a much more attractive picture for them than the grim reality presented by the facts. Climate bullshit tells us the planet isn’t getting warmer, Boris Johnson promises Brexit will be a success, Donald Trump says hell make America great again. Bullshit believers are able to live in a world where all of these things are true, a parallel universe much rosier than ours. This is why climate deniers tend to be Covid deniers as well. Some people may just be visitors from the flip side, like the voters welcomed by Johnson and his ready-to-bake deal in 2019. Others live there permanently, tormented by a secret fear that their scaffolding of lies will be demolished. That’s why they yell at us and insult us when we try to challenge them with facts and evidence.

Dr Richard Milne

Edinburgh Aditya Chakrabortty’s article reminded me of George Orwell’s depiction of a government where the Ministry of Truth is concerned with lies. In line with this government approach, Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, charged with maintaining a state of perpetual poverty, scarcity and financial scarcity, should be reappointed as Minister of Plenty. BBC Radio 4’s More or Less program and numerous fact-checking organizations offer skeptical voters the chance to challenge the veracity of politicians’ claims. More important, however, is the disconnect between government rhetoric and voters’ daily experience of the collapse of the economy and public services. We know his bullshit and, as the saying goes, in a time of universal deception, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.

Peter Riddle

Wirksworth, Derbyshire Given the nature of our politics and especially the incompetence of so many of its representatives, Aditya Chakrabortty obviously had no trouble finding relevant examples to support his theory. Amazingly, he failed to include one of the greatest examples, up there with George Osbornes Northern Powerhouse and Boris Johnsons level. It is of course Rishi Sunaks who argues that giving NHS workers a decent pay rise is unaffordable. After originally being told, using inaccurate figures, that such a rise would cost every UK household £1,000, the public is then believed to be relieved by Sunak’s final judgment on unaffordability. As for why people buy it?, maybe because they are stuffed with nonsense by some media and treated like mugs by politicians of all persuasions.

Bernie Evans

liverpool We are indebted to Aditya Chakrabortty for his succinct analysis of the influence of bullshit on our shrunken and corroded politics. Some of the worst culprits are addicted to verbal diarrhea, the initials of which, shared with the venal dishonesty of Adityas, paint a picture of a dangerously contagious and ultimately deadly disease.

Geoff Reid

Bradford

