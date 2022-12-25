Trump spreads holiday mockery with lengthy Truth Social rant





It was Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago and not a creature stirred except the fuming ex-president.

Donald Trump expressed his version of goodwill to all in a Christmas Eve post on his Truth Social platform, addressing news to “Radical Left Marxists,” the “Injustice Department,” and “LameStream Media.” “.

“Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the radical left Marxists who are trying to destroy our country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation who illegally coerce and pay social media and LameStream to lobby for a mentally handicapped Democrat on the brilliant, the clairvoyant and love of the United States Donald J. Trump, and, of course, the Department of Injustice, who appointed a special “prosecutor” who, along with his wife and family, HATE “Trump” more than anything other person on earth,” he said in a series of Christmas Messages.

“LOVE TO ALL!” he added oddly.

Donald Trump’s Christmas greetings to those he’s not a fan of.

On Christmas morning, he continued to spread the holiday taunt.

“On this very cold but beautiful Christmas Day, look at our nation NOW on the southern border compared to a short time ago under the Trump administration,” he wrote in a message Sunday.

“We had the SAFEST border in our history, compared to the ‘horror spectacle’ that it is now, with record numbers of people, many of them hardened criminals (including killers, drug traffickers human beings and drug dealers), POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY at a rate we’ve never seen before,” Trump said, adding “America is dying from within!!!”

Christmas morning at his Florida resort was a moment of reflection for the former president.

The House Select Committee in its final report accused former President Donald Trump of inciting violence on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.AP

“Just two years ago we were energy independent, had almost no inflation, there was no war with Russia and Ukraine (this would never have happened!), ISIS was defeated, our army was rebuilt and respected (before the Afghanistan disaster), our frontier was strong, the economy was GREAT, the Chinese virus was in retreat (Operation Warp Speed ​​was considered a modern-day ‘miracle’), and we weren’t the laughingstock of the world,” he wrote before going all-caps.

“TODAY, AS NEVER BEFORE, WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A NATION IN FAILURE! he said in his holiday wishes to the nation.

For Trump on Christmas Eve, there was no vision of sugar plums dancing in his head, just the nagging reminder that the House Select Committee completed its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in the blaming for the violence in its final report.

A crowd of pro-Trump supporters at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Getty Images

“The Jan. 6 de-selection committee report is a hoax, no different from RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA and all the other scams the disinformation-laden Democrats have been planting for years,” he said. said in a Christmas Eve message, continuing to claim he won the 2020 election and refrained from culpability for January 6.

“I had almost nothing to do with January 6th. FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION!” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/12/25/trump-spreads-holiday-jeers-with-truth-social-long-rant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos