Editors’ Choice 2022: How tough is Xi Jinping on power?

Originally published October 14, 2022.

Rumors that President Xi Jinping was under house arrest amid a military coup in China, apparently driven by Falun Gong-linked social media accounts known for spreading factually problematic information, have spread widely. end of September. The available facts told most analysts that a coup probably did not take place, so it was no surprise that Xi resurfaced September 27. That said, analysts shouldn’t be quick to deny that Xi’s position in power is more precarious than it appears. No one knows for sure how absolute his position is. And maybe Xi himself either. He may have positioned himself as a lifelong dictator, but the forces of control are dynamic and he survived in part because he doesn’t make that assumption himself.

In front of 20th National Party Congress, which kicks off on Sunday, we were reminded that from the perspective of the Chinese Communist Party, power is not inevitable. We have seen rise to power lawsuitscontinuous calls for loyalty and the warnings of color revolutions. None of this is necessarily a sign of weakness or strength. The constant cycle of crisis or the potential crisis is something the Chinese Communist Party also derives its power from. It is a means of mobilizing the party and the public, and of justifying the intensification of security measures and repression. The threats are not imaginary.

A good rule of thumb for evaluating political rumors from China is to consider them on a balance of probabilities. If we were to talk about Xi’s power, it’s best to use the power structure as a framework and shape the questions from there. As my colleague Peter Mattis suggested to me, there are five main elements to being the first leader of the People’s Republic of China: a gun, paper, a pen, a knife and blood.

The weapon is the People’s Liberation Army. The PLA is the armed wing of the party and not the country’s army and is the guarantor of the party’s power. As Mao Zedong famous wrotePolitical power comes from the barrel of a gun.

The newspaper is managed by the central paper pressers of the General Office of the Central Committee and the Organization Department, who play an important role in the management of the party itself.

The pen is the propaganda device. The gun defeats enemies, but the pen, like Mao Noted, unites the people (under the leadership of the party) and attacks and destroys the enemy. It also defines and interprets party orthodoxy.

The knife is the internal security apparatus (Ministry of State Security and Ministry of Public Security) responsible for social and political control.

And finally, the blood, representing the family nuclei of the party. They hold massive wealth, much of it outside of China, and by extension command their own loyalists.

Mao controlled these elements when he came to power and remained in power after the formation of the PRC. As related to Gao Huas careful study of Maos’ rise to power, he started from his base in the Red Army and gradually moved to control the functioning of the central party apparatus and propaganda organs. Xi has tackled each of these areas, reportedly with great success.

Early in his term, Xi launched an anti-corruption campaign targeting the PLA. Two former vice presidents of the Central Military Commission have come under particular scrutiny: General Xu Caihoudied of cancer in 2015, a year after being put under investigation, and General Guo Boxiong, sentenced to life imprisonment. Another PLA officer, General Gu Junshanformer deputy director of the PLA’s General Logistics Department (since renamed Logistics Support Department), was given a suspended death sentence.

As analyst Kevin McCauley written in 2015, much of the early anti-corruption campaign and personnel changes focused on logistics and political officers responsible for money, personnel, equipment and construction projects. The importance of these positions is all the more crucial in a political context as the parties’ ability to rely on the PLA to mobilize in a crisis requires political loyalty as well as preparedness for military action.

At the same time, Xi took charge of sweeping reforms of the PLA with the establishment of the Lead a small group on deepening national defense and military reform in 2014. He oversaw establishment of the Headquarters of the PLA Ground Force, the PLA Rocket Force and the PLA Strategic Support Force in 2015, and led a major restructuring of the PLA which began in 2016.

Xi was quick to make sure the propaganda apparatus was on his side. Propaganda controls party dogma and helps Xi project an image of strength, domestically and internationally. Huang Kunming, an ally of Xi, was appointed leader of the Central Propaganda Department under the CPC Central Committee in 2017. During Xi’s tenure, the department tightened its control over the media, the State Administration of Press, Publications, radio, film and television being moved from the State Council to the Central Propaganda Departments control in 2018. This enhanced Xi’s ability to define how party theory on achieving national rejuvenation suggested the direction of Beijing in light of real world events.

Like every party general secretary, Xi has his supporters in key positions, such as the person who heads the CCP’s general office. He also has enough control over party discipline and anti-corruption organizations to use them against political opponents, as he clearly did in July with the sentencing of white-glove financiers for his political opponents and in September with the sentencing of a number of officials linked to the Ministry of Public Security.

To control the knife, Xi last year launched a rectification campaign against the politico-legal apparatus. One of the most senior figures in the anti-corruption campaign, Zhou Yongkang, had recently served as head of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, a sector of the party-state apparatus that had resisted Xi’s efforts to politicize everything. Xi had either incapacitated people or placed his own in places of political power. Zhao Kezhi, who served as public security minister, was recently replaced by Xi’s ally Wang Xiaohong. Zhao had previously been replaced by Wang in the concurrent role of party secretary in the Ministry of Public Security.

Xi has generated the most resistance from the elite CCP families. The question here is whether the old power broker system continues to function and has enough influence to overthrow someone like Xi. It is possible that the system has changed so fundamentally that party elders can no longer act as a check on Xi.

the Song Ping’s video message, the elderly representative of a major faction of the PLA, is one of the most dramatic signs that the party bloodlines can clash at the moment. (It is to highlight that signs of such discontent go back years.) As a commentator Dimon Liu pointed out in June, critiques of Xi by people writing within the PRC were published. None of these people are known to have been arrested, which is only possible if they are protected by someone powerful in the PRC.

Yet despite his consolidation of power, Xi has clearly made mistakes.

The dynamic zero Covid policy has created widespread discontent and left a trail of economic damage. Its disruptions have encouraged companies to think more directly about diversifying supply chains and forced new conversations about quality of life.

Xi’s decision to enter into a no-holds-barred partnership with Russia on the eve of his invasion of Ukraine has put the PRC on the other side of an issue that has united the United States and Europe. Although European countries are grappling with the energy crisis caused by their dependence on Russian gas, new conversations are opening up about dependence on PRC supply chains.

Xi’s pressure campaign on Taiwan has closed avenues for peaceful unification and encouraged the United States to more explicitly state its support for Taipei. Last month, President Joe Biden declared for the fourth time that America would defend Taiwan if the PRC launched an unprovoked attack.

Xi also doubled down on the state-owned enterprises that drive the economy, refusing to consider rebalancing the economy toward consumer demand. Now the headwinds are picking up fast and economic forecast seem more and more sinister.

So the early solidified control might wear out, and we have to wonder how much? When does dissatisfaction become opposition? Has generational change and Xi’s anti-corruption campaign disrupted the kinship and patronage networks that gave power to party elders in the past?

For the CCP, the party congress is not the time and place where major political and personal decisions are made. He is the platform the party uses to formalize and announce what has already been decided behind the scenes. It’s not always clear what those decisions might be until they are known to the world. It’s even possible that a palace coup and political maneuver forcing Xi out won’t be scored until the party congress provides an opportunity to tell the world.

In these uncertain times where the rules have been broken, regional specialists should be more open to possible discontinuities. As former Director of U.S. Central Intelligence Robert Gates Noted, The area experts, the country experts, are sometimes the very last to see revolutionary change coming, because the history of most countries is a history of continuity. In the discontinuity, they find too many reasons why it won’t happen.

The history of the CCP is littered with political crises, the most dangerous of which involved issues of leadership succession and economic policy. Even if the coup rumors were a false alarm generated by wishful thinking, the current dynamic should lead us to systematically assess potential discontinuities due to the potential for another crisis to emerge that would test the CCP resilience. Xi’s behavior shows that he knows the power struggle is never over. We should take this into account in our own thinking.