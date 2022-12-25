Can Donald Trump win in 2024? Get out your history book





Donald Trump wants to be the next Grover Cleveland or the Republican version anyway. Cleveland was a New Yorker who won the White House in 1884 to tackle the swamp of Washington, D.C., at the time the loot system and patronage. In Trump’s time, it was the permanently entrenched Deep State.

Why Donald Trump wants to be Grover Cleveland

Of course, where Donald Trump wants to emulate Cleveland is becoming the second president to serve non-consecutive terms. Cleveland lost the 1888 election to Benjamin Harrison (winning the popular vote), but made a triumphant return in the 1892 election.

What history can tell us

There’s a reason Cleveland stands out in history, and it’s not because past presidents have never sought another term. Several didand failed. Three even presented themselves as third-party candidates.

President Martin Van Buren was a single term. He was the architect of Andrew Jackson’s presidential victories and the founder of the Democratic Party. After serving as vice president in Jackson’s second term, he won the presidency in 1836.

Van Buren, was a famous New Yorker, but not particularly similar to Donald Trump. He hit a massive recession and lost in 1840 to Whig William Henry Harrison, partly through circumstances beyond his control. Trump lost in 2020 primarily due to circumstances beyond his control with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van Buren mounted a comeback to try to win the presidency again in 1844 and he was unsuccessful. The party he created rejected him at the Democratic National Convention in Baltimore. Van Buren won a majority on the first ballot, but the party had adopted a rule that the candidate must have two-thirds of the delegates. This led to much haggling and rising stars such as Pennsylvania Senator James Buchanan, Michigan Governor Lewis Cass and former Van Buren Vice President Richard Mentor Johnson. Amid the split, Jackson played the peacemaker pushing a parochial favorite, former Tennessee Governor James K. Polk. Van Buren sent his delegates to Polk, enough to secure victory in the ninth round.

Van Buren was not finished and had bad will. Although he had previously tried to prevent slavery from becoming a political issue, he would, oddly enough, run as a candidate for the Free-Soil Party in 1848. A faction of New York Democrats was known as ” Barn Burners” lent his support behind the Free Soil Party.

Van Buren was not running to win, but to increase the influence of the “Barn Burners” faction, as he won 10% of the vote and likely helped Whig Zachary Taylor defeat Cass, the Democrat.

Millard Filmore, a former congressman from upstate New York, was Taylor’s vice president and ascended to the White House in 1850 upon Taylor’s death. However, he did not win the Whig nomination in 1852. The Whigs were collapsing, and in the 1856 election Fillmore won the nomination of the American Party, a third better known as the “Know Nothings”. He only carried the state of Maryland on election day, but was a staunch opponent of slavery during his run for a third.

Grant to Hoover

Ulysses S. Grant was a Republican who, like Trump, never held political office until he was elected president. And, like Trump, he and his administration were under constant investigation. Grant was the first president to face a special prosecutor. Unlike Trump, he won two landslide victories in 1868 and 1872.

The GOP being a circular firing squad is nothing new. At this time they had factions, one of which was the Stalwarts who rallied to a run by Grant in 1880.

Grant did not publicly pursue the Republican nomination, but Stalwarts mounted a campaign, securing more delegates for the general than any other candidate at the opening of the Republican National Convention that year in Chicago, although he does not have a majority. He beat Maine Sen. James G. Blaine in a tight first-ballot delegate tally with other candidates a distant second.

Subsequent rounds of voting at the convention were the same, but eventually an anti-Grant faction formed. Blaine’s delegates eventually joined the delegates of the other candidates and on the 36th ballot nominated a compromise candidate, Ohio Rep. James Garfield, himself a former Union general. Grant then gave campaign speeches for Garfield.

Then came the brash New Yorker who rallied the masses but caused angst in the Republican establishment. That would of course be Teddy Roosevelt.

Rising from the vice presidency after the assassination of President William McKinley, and strengthened the progressive wing of the Republican Party. He won easily in 1904 but pledged not to stand for re-election in 1908, endorsing his Secretary of War William Howard Taft to succeed him.

Taft sided with the more conservative flank of the GOP and reversed some of TR’s progressive policies. The enraged former president challenged Taft for the nomination in 1912. Roosevelt won nine of 13 state primaries. But at the convention again in Chicago, Taft quickly had enough delegates to win the nomination.

TR and his followers fled and formed their own party, the Progressive Party, nicknamed the Bull Moose Party which nominated Roosevelt. Unlike Van Buren and Filmore who ran as third-place candidates and got a distant third place, Roosevelt came in second and an incumbent finished in third place.

But the split within the Republican Party led to the election of one of the worst, perhaps the worst presidents in American history, Woodrow Wilson.

Similar to the recession that made Van Buren a single term and the pandemic that would make Trump a single term, it was of course the Great Depression that torpedoed a second term for Herbert Hoover, losing to Franklin Roosevelt.

Hoover was not among the ex-presidents to disappear. Although he lost a landslide, he planned a political comeback. He was a constant critic of FDR’s New Deal, doing interviews and giving speeches. He made another run for president, and his anti-New Deal speech at the 1936 Republican National Convention in Cleveland was applauded by delegates.

But perhaps similar to Trump, Hoover was one of America’s most maligned politicians. The Republicans were not ready to take another chance and nominated Kansas Governor Alf Landon, supported many New Deal programs, but only won two states against Roosevelt.

Hoover tried again for nomination in 1940. But delegates shockingly backed a New York businessman with no political experience, who had in the past shown his political leanings for the Democrats. Wendell Willkie, who was sort of Donald Trump before Trump garnered an unlikely wave of support to win the Republican nomination. But he eventually lost to FDR as well.

Can Donald Trump win?

The question now: can Donald Trump emulate the victorious Grover Cleveland or join the other former presidents also in the running? Another question: if Ron DeSantis (or someone else) wins the Republican nomination in 2024, will Trump take the third wheel of TR, Filmore and Van Buren?

If we’ve learned one thing about Donald Trump, it’s that historical precedents rarely apply to him.

Fred Lucas, author of The Myth of Voter Suppression, is the director of the investigative reporting project at the Daily Signal.

