Politics
Year of British chaos: Tory and endless misery
Three Prime Ministers, a local recession, difficult political reversals – the British have had a chaotic year. But even under the relatively rational Prime Minister Sunak, they are still going through hard times.
When the Queen appointed Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister at her Scottish estate in early September, she may have thought the worst was over for now with the end of Boris Johnson after eight chaotic months.
Having said goodbye to this world herself a few days later, diehard royalists should now be relieved that Elizabeth II didn’t have to live to see the rest of this year. Because everything was going to get worse – and at a breathtaking rate.
Sunak also has no solutions
Truss’ spectacular failure just 31 days after the funeral of the longest reigning monarch in British history has unleashed a cascade of disasters large and small. The real causes of this, however, go back much further and have their roots in a Conservative party that has been completely exhausted and directionless as a result of long-term domestic disputes.
With Rishi Sunak, the third prime minister in just a year, a much more rational person now heads the government. However, it has no solutions to the current economic and political problems that are piling up after Brexit.
Just one example: since mid-December, the island has experienced the largest wave of strikes since the 1980s. Railway workers, postal workers and even nurses and emergency service workers are protesting against a government that has pushed the country in an essentially local recession.
Prime Minister of U-turns
Sunak has been caught between all the stools since taking up his post at Downing Street at the end of October. Markets fell after Truss announced $45 billion in tax cuts, especially for high earners, without even remotely funding it. And Sunak therefore had no choice but to announce a 180-degree turnaround immediately after taking office.
Instead of tax giveaways, it now provides for tax increases and an additional austerity plan of more than 55 billion, which will mainly affect public services. A policy closer to the austerity policies of David Cameron, and for which the Conservatives have essentially no mandate.
The last effectively elected Prime Minister of the Conservative Tories, Boris Johnson, came to power in 2019 with the promise of giving the impoverished north a financial boost in particular: Sunak does not talk about it at all anymore. But he has no choice either – the markets have been so destabilized since the Truss adventure that his room for maneuver to keep the promises of his predecessors is extremely limited.
Almost no more cuts
With this course, however, he has several problems at once. On the one hand, his change in fiscal policy is making the conservative right nervous, which is categorically opposed to tax increases to clean up public finances. This further weakens Sunak’s already precarious position within the party.
On the other hand, there is nothing left on the island that can be reduced. Public services and the national health system have been so severely cut for years that any further financial cuts amid massive inflation puts them at risk. The current strikes show this more than clearly.
Sunak’s current attempt to bring the unions to their knees is unlikely to be sustained if the social conflict escalates further. After various abrupt course changes in recent weeks, another reversal is imminent, which is unlikely to strengthen Sunak politically.
Don’t talk about Brexit
And then there is Brexit. The Independent Institute for Fiscal Estimates (OBR) recently calculated that leaving the EU is already costing the UK economy 4% of its gross national product, and the trend is rising. We cannot therefore speak of a Brexit dividend.
In the short to medium term, a constructive EU approach would be the quickest way to at least partially mitigate the damage Brexit has done to the UK economy. There too, the Prime Minister still finds himself under the influence of his party, for whom any rapprochement with the EU, however small, remains a mortal sin.
Tories down
Moreover, conservative poll numbers have not really recovered since Sunak came to power. If new elections were held now, the Conservatives would be virtually wiped out in most parts of the country. It also weakens Sunak’s ability to discipline the party.
Thirteen Tory MPs have already announced they will quit before the next election, while many others have quit and are already looking for new jobs. When in doubt, they can vote as they wish in Parliament – factional pressure or not.
Sunak might hold out until the next election, mainly because no one in his party wants to be wiped out right now. However, if the British permacrisis intensifies further next year, this cannot be ruled out either.
Charles’ coronation is a rare reason for celebration
Compared to the confusing situation in Downing Street, the change of power in the palace, just a few hundred yards away as the crow flies, was relatively smooth and successful. Not even Harry and Meghan’s Netflix antics were able to significantly shake the general approval of the new king, Charles III.
His coronation in May will likely be one of the few moments next year when Britons will have another reason to celebrate. You should use it. Otherwise, the island will continue to go through difficult times.
|
Sources
2/ https://globeecho.com/news/europe/germany/british-chaos-year-tory-misery-and-no-end/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump’s Christmas message: “America is dying from within!!!”
- Year of British chaos: Tory and endless misery
- Christmas Travel: The Impact of Border Patrol and Railroad Strikes on Festival Travel Plans
- Horrible, but hilarious: Oklahoma DT Isaiah Coe recounts horrific thumb injury
- Irina Shayk wears a bikini on the beach to ring in 2023 – Hollywood Life
- Ole Miss football transfers Texas A&M to WR Chris Marshall
- Freezing monster storm across US kills at least 28
- Track Santa’s Journeys with Google’s Santa Tracker
- Can Donald Trump win in 2024? Get out your history book
- India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Don’t Regret Kuldeep’s Decision, Would Have Loved Him As Impact Player, Says KL Rahul | Cricket news
- Kate Middleton’s Christmas dress exudes holiday cheer
- OnePlus 11 images appear on TENAA ahead of launch