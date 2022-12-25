Year of British chaos: Tory and endless misery

Three Prime Ministers, a local recession, difficult political reversals – the British have had a chaotic year. But even under the relatively rational Prime Minister Sunak, they are still going through hard times.

By Annette Dittert, ARD Studio London

When the Queen appointed Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister at her Scottish estate in early September, she may have thought the worst was over for now with the end of Boris Johnson after eight chaotic months.

Having said goodbye to this world herself a few days later, diehard royalists should now be relieved that Elizabeth II didn’t have to live to see the rest of this year. Because everything was going to get worse – and at a breathtaking rate.

Sunak also has no solutions

Truss’ spectacular failure just 31 days after the funeral of the longest reigning monarch in British history has unleashed a cascade of disasters large and small. The real causes of this, however, go back much further and have their roots in a Conservative party that has been completely exhausted and directionless as a result of long-term domestic disputes.

With Rishi Sunak, the third prime minister in just a year, a much more rational person now heads the government. However, it has no solutions to the current economic and political problems that are piling up after Brexit.

Just one example: since mid-December, the island has experienced the largest wave of strikes since the 1980s. Railway workers, postal workers and even nurses and emergency service workers are protesting against a government that has pushed the country in an essentially local recession.

Prime Minister of U-turns

Sunak has been caught between all the stools since taking up his post at Downing Street at the end of October. Markets fell after Truss announced $45 billion in tax cuts, especially for high earners, without even remotely funding it. And Sunak therefore had no choice but to announce a 180-degree turnaround immediately after taking office.

Instead of tax giveaways, it now provides for tax increases and an additional austerity plan of more than 55 billion, which will mainly affect public services. A policy closer to the austerity policies of David Cameron, and for which the Conservatives have essentially no mandate.

The last effectively elected Prime Minister of the Conservative Tories, Boris Johnson, came to power in 2019 with the promise of giving the impoverished north a financial boost in particular: Sunak does not talk about it at all anymore. But he has no choice either – the markets have been so destabilized since the Truss adventure that his room for maneuver to keep the promises of his predecessors is extremely limited.

Almost no more cuts

With this course, however, he has several problems at once. On the one hand, his change in fiscal policy is making the conservative right nervous, which is categorically opposed to tax increases to clean up public finances. This further weakens Sunak’s already precarious position within the party.

On the other hand, there is nothing left on the island that can be reduced. Public services and the national health system have been so severely cut for years that any further financial cuts amid massive inflation puts them at risk. The current strikes show this more than clearly.

Sunak’s current attempt to bring the unions to their knees is unlikely to be sustained if the social conflict escalates further. After various abrupt course changes in recent weeks, another reversal is imminent, which is unlikely to strengthen Sunak politically.

Don’t talk about Brexit

And then there is Brexit. The Independent Institute for Fiscal Estimates (OBR) recently calculated that leaving the EU is already costing the UK economy 4% of its gross national product, and the trend is rising. We cannot therefore speak of a Brexit dividend.

In the short to medium term, a constructive EU approach would be the quickest way to at least partially mitigate the damage Brexit has done to the UK economy. There too, the Prime Minister still finds himself under the influence of his party, for whom any rapprochement with the EU, however small, remains a mortal sin.

Tories down

Moreover, conservative poll numbers have not really recovered since Sunak came to power. If new elections were held now, the Conservatives would be virtually wiped out in most parts of the country. It also weakens Sunak’s ability to discipline the party.

Thirteen Tory MPs have already announced they will quit before the next election, while many others have quit and are already looking for new jobs. When in doubt, they can vote as they wish in Parliament – ​​factional pressure or not.

Sunak might hold out until the next election, mainly because no one in his party wants to be wiped out right now. However, if the British permacrisis intensifies further next year, this cannot be ruled out either.

Charles’ coronation is a rare reason for celebration

Compared to the confusing situation in Downing Street, the change of power in the palace, just a few hundred yards away as the crow flies, was relatively smooth and successful. Not even Harry and Meghan’s Netflix antics were able to significantly shake the general approval of the new king, Charles III.

His coronation in May will likely be one of the few moments next year when Britons will have another reason to celebrate. You should use it. Otherwise, the island will continue to go through difficult times.