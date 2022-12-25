Jokowi’s plan to withdraw PPKM is very good for the national economy

JAKARTA, investor.id – Public Policy Observer Sugianto supports President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)’s desire to end the Community Activities Restriction Imposing Policy (PPKM) at the end of December 2022. According to him, this plan is very appropriate because the conditions pandemic in Indonesia have collapsed to the point that it is no longer an emergency.

“The President’s decision to revoke the PPKM regulation is very appropriate. At present, the pandemic has subsided a lot and that is the reason why the government has repealed the regulation. So far, the community has done a lot of vaccines, automatically our immunity is strong, isn’t it,” Sugianto said when contacted, Sunday (25/12/2022).

According to Sugianto, the government took several considerations in making the decision to repeal this PPKM regulation, including the large number of people vaccinated and considerations on the national economy before 2023, which is expected to occur during a recession.

“Basically, this government decision went through considerations, both vaccination and improving the national economy, especially the economy of small communities. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is enormous, including understood on the direction of nation building,” he said.

Sugianto saw that the repeal of this regulation would have a major impact on the national economy in the future. Moreover, at the end of this year, according to government data, there will be movements of tens of millions of people returning home to celebrate Christmas and the New Year 2023. “This means that the circulation potential of the money is higher and that’s very good for our economy,” he said.

Based on this, Sugianto said he was surprised by people who criticized President Jokowi’s plan to repeal the PPKM regulations. The reason, Sugianto said, is that the president’s decision must have gone through various studies and considerations, so it’s not just about revoking it.

“If there are those who still criticize the president’s plan to revoke this PPKM regulation, it’s because there is a mistake in their way of thinking, after all, now it’s not a pandemic anymore but it’s has become endemic. So we don’t need to dwell on this issue, when are we going to move forward if we are still discussing little things like this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Commission IX member Lucy Kurniasari said the president’s plan to revoke PPKM regulations is having a major impact on society, especially for small business players. Apart from this, the enthusiasm of the Indonesian economy, which has collapsed due to the pandemic, will revive and open the potential for increased foreign investors.

“The president (Joko Widodo) must have the courage to say this. This is necessary to maintain Indonesia’s economic growth in 2023,” Lucy said.

The Democratic politician said the repeal of the PPKM regulation was the government’s entry point in strengthening the national economy, where next year there is a threat of a global economic recession which could once again devastate the Indonesian economy.

“Let’s hope that Indonesia can be freed from the impact of the recession which is expected to occur in 2023. Indonesia can at least avoid this uncertain economic situation,” he explained.

Previously, President Jokowi planned to issue a presidential decree (Keppres) on stopping the imposition of restrictions on people’s mobility. However, the government is still awaiting the results of the final study conducted by the Ministry of Health.

Publisher: Aris Cahyadi ([email protected])