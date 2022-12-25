Unusual Signal: Xi Jinping Sees Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Replacing ‘Dragon Chair’ (Figure) Li Keqiang | hong kong | Li Jiachao

On March 11, 2022, Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang attended the closing meeting of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China. (Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

See Chinese sites prohibit setting up mirror sites. Go back to the authentic version to see the Chinese website.

[Look at China News on December 24, 2022](See Chinese reporter Miao Wei’s full report) When the CCP’s epidemic reappeared on a large scale on December 23,Xi JinpingMeet those who traveled to Beijing to report on their workHong Kong General Manager Lee Kar-chao.A few times before the arrival of the former general managerzhongnanhaiThe debriefing is different. This time, Xi Jinping did not sit on the so-called “dragon chair“, the “Emperor’s Cup” on the table also changed from two to one, which attracted the attention of the outside world.

See Chinese sites prohibit setting up mirror sites. Go back to the authentic version to see the Chinese website.

Xi Jinping no longer sits on ‘dragon chair’ in meeting with Hong Kong chief executive

According to the Xinhua News Agency, on the afternoon of December 23, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Hong Kong’s Chief Executive who reported on his work in Yingtai, Zhongnanhai, Beijing, and listened to his work report. When Xi Jinping met with the Li family, the official arranged for the Hong Kong media to film the first 5 minutes.

Official media photos show that Xi Jinping and Li Jiachao first took off their masks for a group photo, then the two continued to talk without wearing masks.

According to a report by Radio Free Asia, Xi Jinping used to sit on the “dragon chair” in the hall of Yingtai, Zhongnanhai. The bright yellow teacups are still used, but this time only one teacup was placed in front of Xi Jinping, instead of the previous two times. At the level of dress, with the exception of Li Jiachao, all the men, including Xi Jinping, wore dark ties. Only Li Jiachao wore a bright red tie, which stood out.

Overseas pro-democracy leader Wei Jingsheng pointed out in an interview with Free Asia that the “Dragon Cup” and “Dragon Cup” are part of traditional Chinese culture, which has long been deeply rooted in Chinese culture. consciousness of the Chinese people. Xi Jinping suddenly removed the “dragon chair”, which shows that Xi Jinping has a guilty conscience in the face of criticism from inside the party. In order to reduce criticism, it is possible to take more than this one measure, to remove the dragon chair, and then to take some measures, including recognizing that we want to develop the economy, some statements made by Xi Jinping in the past when he was particularly arrogant, and is now stepping back. This shows that the struggle within the party is also very fierce. Everyone accused him very seriously. He also started to get a little scared. .

In addition, it should be noted that Han Zheng and Ding Xuexiang attended Xi Jinping’s meeting with the Li family at the same time. Ding Xuexiang, Xi Jinping’s confidant and director of the Central Bureau, was promoted to the Standing Committee of the Bureau policy of the Chinese Communist Party during the 20th National Congress. It is widely believed that he will succeed Han Zheng as executive vice premier and is expected to be in charge of Hong Kong and Macao affairs.

In 2016, when Xi Jinping received then-Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying in Zhongnanhai, officials began showing Xi Jinping sitting on a dragon chair in a high-profile fashion. At that time, some scholars interpreted: Xi Jinping not only admired Mao’s status and power, but also envied the emperor’s status and pomp. But on Friday the 23rd, the interview with the Li family went on for overtime, and the “dragon chair” was no longer seen.



On December 23, 2022, Xi Jinping met with Hong Kong Chief Executive Li Jiachao in Yingtai, Zhongnanhai, Beijing, and the “dragon chair” was no longer seen. (Image source: video screenshot)







In 2016, photos of Xi Jinping sitting in the rosewood “dragon chair” listening to the debriefing of business leaders from Hong Kong and Macau sparked heated discussions. (Image source: CCTV screenshot)





Xi Li sees Hong Kong Chief Executive’s official media report Li Keqiang late

The Chinese Communist Party’s Xinhua News Agency delayed the report on Li Keqiang by one day and published it after the report on Xi Jinping. On the 22nd, Li Keqiang received Li Jiachao in Ziguangge, Zhongnanhai. Vice Premier Han Zheng, who was in charge of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs, and Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, were present.

During the meeting, Li Keqiang said that Beijing will adhere to “one country, two systems” and set up “patriotic governing Hong Kong”, and urged the Hong Kong government to focus on maintaining the status of Hong Kong as an international financial, commercial and maritime and the construction of an international technology center. Li Keqiang also touched on the issue of customs clearance which is a common concern in China and Hong Kong.

State media did not report on the 22nd that Li Keqiang had met with Hong Kong’s Chief Executive. In this regard, Chinese affairs commentator Lin Heli told French Radio on the 23rd that the Central Propaganda Department did not want Li Keqiang to be “too conspicuous” because Xi Jinping was troubled by the epidemic and his dignity was frustrated. , I don’t want others, especially the non-Xi faction, to grab too much light, but Li Qiang, the next candidate for prime minister, has not yet taken office, so Li Keqiang can only save the last flashlight. As for Li and Xi’s meeting with the chief executive the next day, the general establishment believes that it is related to the epidemic.

It is reported that in 2020 and 2021, Carrie Lam, then general manager of Hong Kong, visited Beijing to report on her work on the same day. She was first received by Li Keqiang in Ziguangge, Zhongnanhai in the morning, and met by Xi Jinping in Yingtai, Zhongnanhai in the afternoon. Then, the Xinhua News Agency will report on Xi and Li’s activities separately on the same day, and the reporting time is also Xi first and Li second.

Source: Watch China

Short URL for this article:

All rights reserved, any form of reprinting is subject to Chinese permission. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited.





[Honorary Member Wanted]Streams can merge into the sea, and small acts of kindness can lead to great love. We sincerely recruit 10,000 honorary members from Chinese people all over the world: each honorary member only needs to pay one yearly membership fee to become an honorary member of “Looking China” website, which can help us break censorship and blockade , and provide less than 10,000 compatriots in mainland China Provide independent and truthful key information, give them early warning in times of crisis, and save them from the great plague and other social crises.