There’s no sanity clause when it comes to Donald Trump’s bizarre Christmas greetings





Republicans are right. There are plenty of Marxists out there and I offer a full confession: I’m a fan of the Marx Brothers films.

And for my traveling companions who can’t forget the contract scene with Groucho and Chico from the 1935 film A Night at the Opera which ends with this classic phrase: Ha, ha, ha, ha you can’t fool me. , there is no sanity clause!

And somehow that line sticks in my head whenever it comes to Donald Trump’s Christmas tweets. They are almost like a road map in his descent into madness. So let’s start with that of President-elect Trump in 2016.

Nothing conveys the holiday spirit better than standing in front of a Christmas tree with a sadly raised fist a harbinger of bad news for the next four years.

On his first Christmas in office, Cadet Bone Spurs declared victory in the Fake Christmas War:

X

People are proud to say Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the onslaught of our dear and beautiful sentence. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

On Christmas Eve 2018, Trump was throwing a pity party for himself because he was home alone in the White House with nothing better to think about than getting Congress to agree to set traps for the border to prevent these bad men.

X

I’m all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and cut a desperately needed border security deal. At some point, Democrats who don’t want to make a deal will cost our country more money than the border wall we’re all talking about. Mad!

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

On Christmas Day 2019, a week after the House first voted to impeach Trump, there was no peace on Earth, no goodwill toward men (let alone women). After cursory Christmas greetings in the morning, Trump was furious tweeting Nancy Pelosi and others in the evening.

X

…& overwhelming, but this Impeachment Scam was neither. Also, very unfair without due process, proper representation or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. The Democrats want to lead a majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

And as he sat in the White House on Christmas Eve 2020 plotting a coup to nullify the presidential election, Trump turned his rage on Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans.

X

I saved at least 8 Republican Senators, including Mitch, from defeat in the last rigged election (for President). Now they (almost all) sit back and watch me fight against a twisted and vicious enemy, the radical left Democrats. I’ll never forget!

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2020

And that brings us to today, Christmas Day 2022, just days after the House Select Committee on January 6 issued its final report detailing that there was no doubt about unity. His latest Christmas post on his failing Truth Social platform offered fitting testimony to King Donald’s madness.

I think it’s best left to mental health professionals to dissect what do you say to Mary Trump?

I HAVE ALMOST NOTHING TO DO WITH JANUARY 6TH LOL.

And for my Marxist comrades, I can only say, ha, ha, ha, ha you can’t fool me, there is no common sense!

My advice for any prospective Trump criminal defense attorney, in addition to getting your fees up front, would be to throw a Hail Mary and plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Let’s give Groucho and Chico the last word from this scene in the Marx Brothersr 1933 film Duck Soup Chicolinis trial for treason.

And as Scrooge said at the end of Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol:

A merry Christmas to all! A happy new year to everyone! Hello, here! Shout! Good morning!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.dailykos.com/stories/2022/12/25/2143750/-There-ain-t-no-Sanity-Clause-when-it-comes-to-Donald-Trump-s-bizarre-Christmas-greetings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

