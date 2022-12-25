Donald Trump should ‘plead insanity’ if indicted, Harvard law professor says





Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor, said Sunday that former President Donald Trump would have to “plead insanity” if indicted for the events surrounding last year’s Capitol riot.

“If it’s the ‘defense’ at Trump’s next trial, I don’t envy the lawyers who agree to represent him. They had better be psychiatrists who are experts in reflective projection and able to get their client to plead insanity. “, wrote Tribe on Twitter.

The law professor was commenting on Trump’s reaction to the report released Thursday by the House Select Committee investigating the riot. The attack on the Capitol began after a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 in an attempt to rescind certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

The committee determined in its report that “the central cause of January 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.”

If it comes to the defense at Trump’s next trial, I don’t envy the lawyers who agree to represent him. They better be psychiatrists expert in reflective projection and able to get their client to plead insanity https://t.co/ICs0cYiixw

— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 25, 2022

Trump condemned the 845-page report and described it as a “highly partisan” aspect of a political “witch hunt.” He also touted his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which he said was the cause of “the protest.”

The former president also strongly criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and said she ignored his “recommendation to use troops” in Washington, DC.

“Highly Partisan Screening Committee Report Deliberately Omits Pelosi’s Failure to Heed My Recommendation to Use Troops in DC, Show the ‘Peacefully and Patriotically’ [sic] words I used, or investigate the reason for the protest, voter fraud,” Trump said in a message to Truth Social. ” WITCH HUNT !

Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed that troops were requested to protect the Capitol building that day, but there were no documents revealing that the former president made such a request, according to PolitiFact.

Former President Donald Trump waves after speaking at an event at Mar-a-Lago on November 15 in Palm Beach, Florida. Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor, said Sunday that Trump would have to “plead insanity” if indicted for the events surrounding the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Some former Trump officials testified before the select committee that they had never heard Trump request troops before or during the insurgency. Additionally, there was no evidence that Pelosi refused the alleged request.

Meanwhile, the House committee recommended on Monday that Trump be referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on at least four criminal charges related to the riot, including inciting an insurrection.

Last week, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said being prosecuted for insurrection was “important” because it would bar Trump from holding office again.

Trump could also be charged in a separate DOJ investigation into how he mishandled highly classified documents, which the FBI recovered in August from its Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The former president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said he declassified those documents before removing them from the White House after leaving office.

In an article on Truth Social last week, the former president criticized the FBI and DOJ over ongoing criminal investigations against him.

“Our country is SICK on the inside, much like a person dying of cancer. The crooked FBI, the so-called ‘justice’ and ‘intelligence’ department, all parts of the Democratic party and system, is the cancer. These militarized thugs and tyrants must be dealt with, or our great and beautiful country will die!!!” he wrote.

Trump said in another post last week, “THEY ARE SUCCESSING ME BECAUSE THEY REALLY SUSPEND YOU!”

Newsweek contacted Trump’s media office for comment.

