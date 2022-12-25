The new era of China after the arrival of Xi Jinping – 25/12/2022 – Latinoamrica21

After the dust settled a few years after Tiananmen and until Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, China and the Western world enjoyed three decades of peaceful relations. It was not a period without tensions, but everyone won. China has set a course for modernization, undertaken structural reforms and entered world trade with the enthusiastic support of the West.

The world factory and globalization emerged, China’s domestic demand began to shake the markets, and China began its internationalization. Everything was fine. Beijing also succeeded in conveying the idea that it needed time to carry out political reforms. With this alibi, the democracies continued to take advantage of the favorable situation while keeping their consciences clear.

However, after Xi Jinping came to power, everything started to change. He inherited a more powerful and prosperous China: global competition, acquisition of assets and technologies, building of infrastructure and influence. A giant who competes diplomatically, who opposes the world order, who does not submit to anyone’s scrutiny, who does not tolerate criticism.

Domestically, a thriving urban middle class and an innovative private sector, interconnected with the world, embodied the country’s modernization and relative well-being. A qualitative leap that Xi Jinping did not see as a strength, but as a threat. As in Taiwan and South Korea, and in so many Latin American countries, China has met the demands and has begun to be ripe for a political transition.

Faced with the prospect of an unstoppable democratization drive and the well-learned lesson of the collapse of the Soviet Union, Xi put the brakes on. And, in accordance with its political logic, the regime pushed in self-defense to refocus the authority of the Communist Party (CCP) in order to ensure its control of society, its mastery of the economy and the preventive elimination of any opposition.

So, to eradicate what Xi calls the twisting winds, he launched a campaign against the hidden dangers posed by corruption, ideological dissent and Western influence. With so-called Document No. 9, a 2013 internal circular that prohibits the promotion of “dangerous” democratic values ​​in China, ideological hostility against the West and its freedom-based political value system has grown. .

This China in the image and likeness of Xi, and increasingly authoritarian, forged over the last decade, affirmed itself during the 20th Congress of the CPC. This conclave not only cemented Xi’s third term and possibly his perpetuation in power, but also exploded the collective leadership instituted nearly half a century ago to prevent personalistic deviations from leading to anarchy in China, as happened in the Maosm.

Surrounded by collaborators whose merits lie in the loyalty they profess to him, and without internal opposition at the communist summit, Xi will have the free will to exercise power as he sees fit. All this affects Latin America. Let’s see why. The relationship forged since the beginning of the century with China was built on the undeniable assumption that such a link brings fundamental economic gain to the region.

Exports, investments, GDP growth and other macroeconomic figures support this idea and are therefore generally presented as proof of the advantages that Latin America obtains thanks to Chinese demand and its presence in the continent. Admittedly, a finer analysis would introduce nuances. For example, Latin America has failed to take advantage of its relationship with China to create value-added industries that generate wealth, and has thus consolidated its position as a mere exporter of unprocessed natural resources.

Or the consequences of the Chinese model in terms of socio-environmental impact, as well as the commercial or financial dependence that some countries are already experiencing vis-à-vis China. However, the negative aspects are overshadowed by a stronger idea: that China is strategic for the future of Latin America. The whole relationship with the Asian power is thus subordinated to economic pragmatism, which explains the official acquiescence and silence in the face of Chinese authoritarianism.

But what if China suffered the biggest economic downturn in 40 years? Would this change the scenario for Latin America? The question is relevant because the economic situation in China does not look good. What for decades seemed impossible, a sharp downturn is happening. The World Bank forecasts growth of 2.8% for this year, a fact which, socially and politically, in the Chinese context, sets off all the alarm bells.

The decline is not cyclical, but a consequence of the housing crisis, which threatens to infect the rest of the economy, and the draconian restrictions of the zero covid policy which have sunk consumption and spurred outrage and social protests across the country, according to Freedom Loger. These are not the only challenges.

The development model based on exports, urbanization and major investments is showing signs of exhaustion. The selective decoupling of the democratic world and American control of semiconductor exports, whose colossal impact on China, paints a complex and worrying future for the communist government.

Not to mention the geopolitical uncertainties. The party is coming to an end, and China and its relations with the rest of the world are therefore entering a new, arguably more complicated era. Latin America, which for more than two decades has benefited from the Chinese manna, could see its expectations vis-à-vis the Asian giant disappointed.

If the bad omens come true, Latin American governments will have to adapt to a different scenario, that of dealing with a less attractive China due to its authoritarian drift and not offering the usual opportunities.