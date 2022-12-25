do you work Rishi Sunak makes a fool of himself in a conversation with a homeless man





Home page Policy Will: Daniel Dilman Divide British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, seen here distributing food to members of the military. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP During a Christmas food distribution, the British Prime Minister asks a homeless man if he works in commerce. London In fact, Rishi Sunak’s date should bring mostly positive headlines. The British Prime Minister visited a soup kitchen in London on Friday (December 23, 2022) and helped distribute food to the needy. Of course, cameras were on hand to broadcast the British Prime Minister’s good deeds around the world just before Christmas. But what finally caught on were Sunak’s recordings, which made the 42-year-old multi-millionaire seem distant rather than close to people. A video clip of Sunak showing the British Prime Minister talking to someone in need has been circulating on Twitter. Sunak first asked what the man wanted to eat. After introductions and pleasantries were exchanged, Sunak asked the man if he worked in business. The man replied: No, I am homeless. Homeless to Rishi Sunak: I want to survive Christmas But Rishi Sunak was undeterred by the response and went further. He asked the man if economics was something he would like to get into. The man replied that he was interested in the financial sector. Sunak looked delighted and said, “You know, I was also in the financial sector. He is aware of this, the homeless man told the British Prime Minister, who has amassed a private fortune of almost a billion euros in the financial sector and through his marriage, and who is considered the most wealthy member of the British House of Commons. . Sunak, on the other hand, went on to briefly explain that there are many great jobs in the financial sector, not just in London but across the UK. Boris Johnson’s successor then asked the homeless man: Is it something you can imagine? The man replied: I don’t know. I would like to survive Christmas first. Sunak asked the homeless man about his vacation plans and he said he hoped to get a place in a group shelter. Criticism of Rishi Sunak after his appearance in Soup Kitchen The music video of Rishi Sunak and the Homeless has drawn heavy criticism in the UK. British media described the Prime Minister’s appearance as embarrassing. The deputy leader of the largest opposition party, Labour, Angela Rayner, tweeted that the exchange was unbearable. (dil/dpa)

