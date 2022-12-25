DeSantis: Fishing to Become King of the Stupid Party





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) passes former President Donald Trump in early polls of likely 2024 Republican primary voters. What he’s offering is Trumpism without Trump. But will it work?

Trump’s base has always been white voters without college degrees. That was true the first time he ran for president in 2016, when he said after winning the Nevada caucuses, “I like people with little education.” That was true in the 2016 general election, when Trump won 64% of the vote (over Democrat Hillary Clinton) among white voters without a college degree — but only 38% among white college-educated; 30 percent of voters, nationally, were white college graduates; a significantly higher number (44%) were non-college whites.

In the 2020 election, Trump won 67% of non-college whites over Democrat Joe Biden. White college graduates were split (48% for Trump, 51% for Biden).

Education levels in the country are slowly increasing. By 2020, white college graduates had risen to 32% of voters. But they still outnumbered non-college white voters (35%).

Non-college voters were Trump’s base in the 2016 Republican primaries (which are almost entirely white). He led more than ten other contenders with 42% of the vote in New Hampshire’s 2016 Republican primary. Among Republican college graduates, his support was lower (30%).

And now? A December poll by Suffolk University and USA Today shows DeSantis leading Trump among likely Republican primary voters nationally by 56 percent to 33 percent. DeSantis has a big lead among Republican college graduates. The vote between DeSantis and Trump is split among Republicans who never went to college. In other words, Trump no longer owns them.

The Republicans were called “the stupid party” because of their anti-intellectualism. Today, radical right-wing conservatives express resentment at being ruled by an “educated elite” with liberal or “woke” values. Florida, DeSantis claims, is “the state where the revival is going to die.”

This may help explain DeSantis’ startling call for a grand jury investigation into “wrongdoing” by medical authorities and pharmaceutical companies promoting vaccination as a way to ward off the severe effects of COVID 19. DeSantis has become a hero for Republicans in refusing to allow school closings and quarantines in Florida. Conservatives view these “mandates” as government overreach and unwarranted restrictions on individual liberties. Liberals and Democrats defend them as measures to protect public health.

What DeSantis does goes beyond attack warrants. He seeks to accuse medical authorities and pharmaceutical companies of criminal conspiracy. Some Republicans are calling for an investigation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s longtime chief medical authority on infectious diseases. “Stick with the science,” advises Fauci.

The problem is that when science comes into conflict with personal freedom, many conservatives reject science. “Untruths abound, and we almost normalize the untruths,” Fauci told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “I worry about my own area of ​​health, but I also worry about the country.”

By politicizing the COVID pandemic, DeSantis is attacking the authority of educated experts. It’s a strategy to outplay Trump. It’s also a risky strategy because it could turn educated voters against him, which is already happening to Republicans under Donald Trump.

The 2020 election saw a severe defection of higher-income, better-educated suburban voters from the GOP. The 2022 midterms saw strong opposition to Republicans among young voters, particularly in opposition to the Supreme Court ruling that ended abortion rights. Without Trump leading the way, Republicans struggled to rally the former president’s base of less-educated, often rural and “forgotten” white voters in key states.

Non-university white populists tend to be concentrated in rust belt states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. It was the states that provided the “tipping point” for Trump’s Electoral College victory in 2016. The message from this year’s midterms is that they may not come to anyone but Trump.

DeSantis? He’s not exactly uneducated. He graduated from Yale and Harvard. But what matters is not that you have a populist life story, but that you speak a populist language and espouse populist values ​​(as Trump does and, in earlier times, as Franklin Delano Roosevelt did) .

Trump is rapidly losing support within the Republican Party because after 2018, 2020 and 2022 he is seen as a loser. The 2022 election should have conveyed a somewhat broader message – that it’s not just about Donald Trump personally. Trumpism can also be a losing proposition. This will be tested if Ron DeSantis wins the Republican nomination in 2024.

Bill Schneider is Professor Emeritus at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government and author of “Standoff: How America Became Ungovernable” (Simon & Schuster).

