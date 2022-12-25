Trump claims that E. Jean Carroll ‘consented’ to his statements





Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge to dismiss writer E. Jean Carroll’s libel suit before he goes to trial early next year. In a court filing, Trump claims that Carroll “consented to the publication” of her response to her rape allegations when she brought them to national attention.

“In short, the plaintiff sought to elicit a national outcry in response to her story, she succeeded, and she can no longer claim the statements were defamatory when she actively solicited them,” Trump’s attorney wrote. , Alina Habba, in a 35-page memorandum seeking summary judgment.

Carroll currently has two lawsuits pending against the former president: a libel suit and another filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which suspended the statute of limitations for sexual assault claims. Trump currently hopes to dismiss the earlier complaint, which is due for trial in April 2023.

“Extraordinarily offensive”

Both lawsuits accuse Trump of raping Carroll in the locker room of a Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s, but they take different approaches to civil liability.

When Carroll filed her first lawsuit in 2019, she couldn’t directly address his sexual assault allegations, and instead sued Trump over his reaction to reporters who questioned the then-president about the allegations.

“She’s not my type,” Trump replied.

Among the various arguments adopted in the memo, Trump’s lawyers claim that Carroll “intentionally sought to obtain a denial from the defendant of her inflammatory allegations, in the hope that such a rebuttal might serve as the basis of a lawsuit.” in defamation”.

“By his own admission, [Carroll] deliberately chose to publish his account in New York Magazine to get as much attention as possible,” the memo continues.

Carroll said she stopped publishing at Elle, the former home of her advice column, because they became “less interested in politics or current affairs.”

“Despite the fact that the incident allegedly occurred in 1995, the plaintiff waited 27 years to raise her allegations publicly, at a time when the defendant was the current President of the United States. Suspicious timing can only lead to to a logical conclusion, she went public with her story to maximize the national attention her story would receive,” the memo reads.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told Law&Crime that the word “consent” does not describe any aspect of her client’s allegations.

“E Jean Carroll did not ‘consent’ to being sexually assaulted by Donald Trump, nor did she ‘consent’ to being defamed by him,” Kaplan wrote in an email. “Trump’s latest defense ‘she made me make’ is not only extraordinarily offensive, but completely lacks merit under New York law.”

“A singular question”

Trump previously tried (and failed) to dismiss Carroll’s lawsuit arguing he had absolute immunity for statements he made as sitting president, and the Justice Department under Bill Barr. and Merrick Garland adopted in the same position in court, seeking protection under the Westfall Act.

Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected that position, but his decision was partially overturned by the Second Circuit, which referred a remaining question about Trump’s immunity to another appeals court in Washington, DC. That appeal remains pending, but Trump’s legal team has framed the issue as a weighty one.

“At the heart of this case is a singular question of momentous importance: Should a sitting president have the right to address the public on matters of grave national importance without fear of being dragged into a lawsuit? The answer to this question will reverberate far beyond the current dispute.

Regardless of the court’s answer to that question, Trump’s immunity request is unlikely to help it push back against Carroll’s second trial, which involves allegations from before and after his presidency. This lawsuit also upgrades another defamation count based on Trump’s Truth Social message from October, insulting Carroll and criticizing the judge for refusing to stay his lawsuit.

