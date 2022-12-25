Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa comes off the bench to inspire his side to a stunning 2-1 away league win





Nigeria Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa was sensational yesterday for Turkish Super Lig giants Sivasspor in their 15th league game of the new campaign away against Kasimpasa at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu. The Nigerian international and former CSKA Moscow star started the game from the bench for tactical reasons, but was introduced in the second half and he was able to deliver on top, and as such played his part and contributed his quota in the hard -fighting victory. Dia Saba in the 14th minute opened the scoresheet for the visitor to score a zero before Ben Ouanes leveled the host with a 39th-minute equalizer to draw a draw before half-time with nothing to separate the two sides . The pace of the match between the two teams in the second half picked up as they both stepped up their game and as such put in more incredible performances, but neither was able to find the back of the net, with all attempts to add more, the count proved abortive until the 65th minute when Max Gradel put the visitor ahead to make it two goals to one which was also the score full time final. Ahmed Musa, with his great influx of influence into the game after coming off the bench, will be hoping to maintain the standard in his next game as he continues his pursuit in the competition.

